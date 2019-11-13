Ann Taylor and LOFT Launch 13th Annual St. Jude Thanks and Giving® Campaign for the Holiday Season

Associates and Clients are Invited to Support Childhood Cancer Treatment and Research

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ann Taylor and LOFT, part of ascena retail group, inc. collective of retail brands, announced their continued support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital ® through the St. Jude Thanks and Giving® campaign. For the 13th consecutive holiday season, associates and clients are invited to donate to help St. Jude provide cutting-edge treatment and pursue innovative research around childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.



Clients who shop in-store and online at Ann Taylor and Ann Taylor Factory from November 13 through December 31 and at LOFT and LOFT Outlet from November 15 through December 31 are able to conveniently add a donation to St. Jude to their check-out purchase. Donations could help provide pediatric isolation masks, new toys for play areas and help provide meals for the families at St. Jude.

“Our ongoing partnership with St. Jude has been made possible by the dedication and generosity of our associates and clients,” said Gary Muto, Chief Executive Officer of ascena retail group, inc. “We are grateful to our communities for their contributions and support of St. Jude’s lifesaving mission.”

Ann Taylor and LOFT have been top partners for St. Jude since 2007 and have raised $50 million for the organization. In addition to fundraising campaigns throughout the year, LOFT continues to mark the brand’s dedication to supporting the lifesaving mission of St. Jude by sponsoring the St. Jude Garden grown by LOFT for the 2nd consecutive year this year. The garden helps provide locally grown produce for St. Jude patients and families.

“I give thanks this holiday season for the loyal support of Ann Taylor and LOFT as we kick off the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign,” said Marlo Thomas, National Outreach Director for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “The caring and unwavering commitment of Ann Taylor’s and LOFT’s dedicated employees and generous customers to the children of St. Jude is instrumental in helping raise the necessary funds to ensure that families never pay St. Jude for anything – not for treatment, travel, housing or food – because we believe all a family should worry about is helping their child live.”

Donations help provide funding so that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Treatments created at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since it opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won’t stop until no child dies from cancer.

Fundraising efforts for St. Jude are part of ascena retail group’s goal to raise and contribute $250 million by 2025 in support of women and girls around the globe. This year Ann Taylor, LOFT and Lou & Grey reached a milestone of $100 million raised in donations to charitable partners.

To learn more about how you can join Ann Taylor, Ann Taylor Factory, LOFT and LOFT Outlet in supporting the Thanks and Giving® campaign, visit anntaylor.com, factory.anntaylor.com, LOFT.com and outlet.loft.com.

About ascena retail group, inc.

ascena retail group, inc. (Nasdaq: ASNA) is a national specialty retailer offering apparel, shoes, and accessories for women under the Premium Fashion (Ann Taylor, LOFT, and Lou & Grey), Plus Fashion (Lane Bryant, Catherines and Cacique), and Value Fashion (Dressbarn) segments, and for tween girls under the Kids Fashion segment (Justice). ascena retail group, inc. through its retail brands operates ecommerce websites and approximately 3,400 stores throughout the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

For more information about ascena retail group, inc. visit: ascenaretail.com, AnnTaylor.com, factory.anntaylor.com, LOFT.com, outlet.loft.com, louandgrey.com, lanebryant.com, Catherines.com, Dressbarn.com, and shopjustice.com.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org , sharing stories and videos from St. Jude Inspire , liking St. Jude on Facebook , following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

LOFT and St. Jude Help support LOFT, LOFT Outlet & St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in fighting childhood cancer. Ann Taylor and St. Jude Join Ann Taylor, Ann Taylor Factory and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in fighting childhood cancer.



