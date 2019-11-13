Instreamatic and SurferNETWORK Partner to Bring Voice Dialogue Ads to More Audio Broadcasters and Advertisers

Integration of Instreamatic’s technology into SurferNETWORK’s platform instantly empowers broadcasters and advertisers to benefit from immersive and fully-measurable dialogue ads

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instreamatic , the voice dialogue marketing platform that allows media companies and advertisers to measure, manage, and monetize audio content by utilizing new interactive voice AI technology, and SurferNETWORK , a streaming technology leader enabling a diverse global customer base to monetize and stream live and on-demand audio and video content, today announced a partnership that integrates Instreamatic’s technology into the SurferNETWORK platform. SurferNETWORK broadcasters and brand advertisers can now utilize voice dialogue advertising alongside audio content. As part of this partnership, SurferNETWORK will also leverage Instreamatic’s ad exchange and programmatic network.



As pioneered by Instreamatic’s technology, dialogue advertising offers audio advertisers an unprecedented opportunity to deliver fully-measurable and highly-engaging advertising experiences. Dialogue ads prompt audio listeners with microphone-enabled devices to interact with ad content simply by speaking aloud. The ads present listeners with verbal calls-to-action – for example, offering listeners more information about a product. Listeners can then respond to these prompts in natural language, either affirmatively to accept the offer, or negatively to skip the ad and return to audio content.

Instreamatic provides a unique and exceptional value to brand advertisers through its continuous dialogue communications capabilities, giving brands the power to conduct ongoing conversations that span not just multiple ads, but across channels and audio publishers as well. Advertisers can re-approach listeners and present fresh ad content tailored to the full history of each listener’s engagements (and their responses to each ad within a campaign). This allows advertisers to build brand relationships, while optimizing each touchpoint with potential customers.

SurferNETWORK is a streaming industry pioneer with 21 years of experience providing a diverse set of broadcasters across the world with technical innovations designed to support better streaming functionality and stronger monetization of their content. By integrating Instreamatic’s technology into the SurferNETWORK platform, audio broadcasters and brand advertisers will now be able to seamlessly deploy dialogue advertising campaigns – as well as Instreamatic’s ad exchange and programmatic network – to increase the effectiveness of their ad content with listeners.

Dialogue advertising provides advertisers with empirical ad metrics collected by tracking the results of all listener interactions, delivering greater insight into the real impact of ad campaigns than has ever been available with traditional passive audio advertising. Instreamatic also features advanced voice AI and deep learning mechanisms that analyze listener responses to ad content, iteratively improve the platform’s understanding of the intent behind user responses. By utilizing Instreamatic-provided metrics and AI analysis, brand advertisers can perform highly-effective data-driven campaign optimization.

Voice-enabled audio ad campaigns in coordination with major brands have demonstrated dialogue advertising’s ability to create more meaningful and memorable brand engagement experiences than those offered by passive audio ads. Instreamatic is also well-versed in the requirements of supporting ads at scale across large streaming services: earlier this year Instreamatic announced an agreement to test dialogue advertising on Pandora , the largest streaming service in the United States.

“At SurferNETWORK we’ve always been eager to adopt and introduce innovative technologies, of which dialogue advertising is quite an inviting example,” said Bill Grywalski, President, SurferNETWORK. “In Instreamatic, we’ve found a likeminded partner with a matching drive to deliver effective new solutions that empower our users to realize their goals.”

“With 21 years in the streaming industry and 22 technology patents to its name, SurferNETWORK’s position as an innovator is beyond question,” said Stas Tushinskiy, CEO, Instreamatic. “It’s an honor to partner with SurferNETWORK, and to put the full capabilities of our dialogue advertising technology to work for advertisers and broadcasters on the platform.”

“Dialogue advertising is quickly demonstrating its value as a compelling and effective new medium for listeners and brand advertisers alike,” said Vickii Bacchetta, General Manager, SurferNETWORK. “We’re excited to enable broadcasters on SurferNETWORK to have a new way to monetize their content using this new technology.”

About Instreamatic

Instreamatic is a voice dialogue marketing platform utilizing voice AI technology. The company provides an end-to-end solution for managing, measuring and monetizing voice-enabled advertising including a programmatic Ad Exchange for assisting clients with advertising sales. Founded in 2014 with services focused on digital audio and ad sales, the company shifted its focus to establishing the first voice-enabled end-to-end solution for digital audio publishers and marketers. The company is headquartered in San Francisco.

About SurferNETWORK

SurferNETWORK provides comprehensive streaming solutions for a diverse customer base across the globe, powering the digital audio and video efforts in a variety of industries. Radio, colleges & universities, sports teams, the faith-based community, independent artists and labels, and hobbyists alike all utilize the SurferNETWORK platform to monetize and stream live and on-demand audio and video content. Learn more at https://www.surfernetwork.com

