Routes and Aviation Week Network Relaunch a Powerful New Media Portfolio

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Aviation Week Network today announced the relaunch of print and digital services from its Routes media portfolio, consisting of a magazine, community enewsletter, website focused on aviation route development, onsite event publication and custom media solutions. Launching now throughout 2020, the new Routes media portfolio provides expanded insight for airlines, airports and tourism authorities involved in route development decision-making.



“Our expanded Routes media portfolio is the product of a comprehensive redesign. We refined everything from our editorial strategy, now being led by our Group Editor in Chief of Air Transport, Karen Walker and Editor in Chief of Routes magazine, Wes Charnock, to the analytical and sales management teams,” said Greg Hamilton, president of the Aviation Week Network. “We are now uniquely positioned to deliver even more essential news, analysis, business intelligence and data across multiple platforms while producing the most innovative and impactful marketing programs.”

The new Routes media portfolio will help the route development community succeed and grow at every level, and offer a more comprehensive solution for the customer. The new portfolio includes:

Routes magazine (Relaunching in 2020) : Reaching 15,000 airline decision makers and delivered in the center of ATW, Routes will also be published as a standalone magazine for distribution at Routes events.

: Reaching 15,000 airline decision makers and delivered in the center of ATW, Routes will also be published as a standalone magazine for distribution at Routes events. Routes Digest (Launching in 2020 ): This daily community newsletter reaches 30,000 network professionals across the globe.

): This daily community newsletter reaches 30,000 network professionals across the globe. Routesonline : With more than 28 million page views and 5,000+ registered airline users, Routesonline provides airlines with a central source of market data and route development information.

: With more than 28 million page views and 5,000+ registered airline users, Routesonline provides airlines with a central source of market data and route development information. Routes ShowNews : The official show daily of all Routes events delivers up-to-date market analysis, onsite interviews and intelligence from the show floor, and the latest Routes news from the global community.

: The official show daily of all Routes events delivers up-to-date market analysis, onsite interviews and intelligence from the show floor, and the latest Routes news from the global community. Custom Media Opportunities: Marketing solutions that provide targeting to specific airlines, regions and geo-fencing with lead generation, branding and thought leadership opportunities.

“Coupled with our Routes event business, our new Routes media portfolio provides our customers with superior ROI offerings. It represents a giant step forward in better serving the route development community,” said Beth Wagner, publisher of Routes Media. “The core of our strategy is meeting our customers and promoting their initatives.”

The Aviation Week Network air transport community incorporates Routes events, Airport Strategy and Marketing (ASM), and CAPA-Centre for Aviation, alongside brands such as Air Transport World (ATW), Aviation Week MRO, SpeedNews, Aviation Daily and Fleet Discovery. The commercial air transport portfolio serves airline, airport, aerospace and supplier customers, representing more than 200,000 executives and managers in more than 195 countries.

For more information about the newly expanded Routes media team, visit https://pgs.aviationweek.com/RoutesMediaTeam .

For information on advertising or marketing services opportunities, contact Beth Wagner at beth.wagner@aviationweek.com .

For all other inquires, contact Elizabeth Sisk at elizabeth.sisk@aviationweek.com.

ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK

Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising.

Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

