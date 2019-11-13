Aviation Infrastructure Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Aviation Infrastructure Market Professional Survey Report 2019” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Due to the sudden rise of the number of air travelers as well as the aircraft, the aircraft operators are experiencing immense pressure regarding the establishment of control and passenger handling. This prominent factor has led them to opt for some newer plans that can help them to establish a proper aviation infrastructure. A good aviation infrastructure can also help to create a perfect harmony between the airports, aircraft, and air traffic controls. This is yet another reason that is prompting most of the aircraft operators to establish a modern and technologically advanced aviation infrastructure.

One of the main factors, which are expected propels the growth of the aviation infrastructure market, is the rapid uprising of the passengers. Because of the increasing number of travelers, the amount of aircraft is also increasing, which is yet another factor that can help the aviation infrastructure market to grow during the forecast period. Some other factors, which are also known to boost this market growth, are increased economy as well as the affordable pricing.

However, like everything, there are also some factors that can negatively hinder the growth of the market of aviation infrastructure. A few of these are technological changes and advancements, existing infrastructure as well as the cost of building new infrastructure. Nevertheless, with the involvement of the Government of the country, these negative factors can be avoided quite comfortably. Thus, if all the positive and negative points are taken into account, then it can be concluded that the market of aviation infrastructure will grow at a moderate during the forecast period.

Market key player

Hensel Phelps, Turner Construction Company, Austin Industries, Skanksa, Austin Industries, Aecom

Market Segmentation

From a general point-of-view, the global aviation infrastructure market can be segmented into three sections, which are- type, application, and region. Based on the type, the market can further be classified into two parts, Brownfield Airport, and Greenfield Airport. The infrastructure, which has been done on unused land or property, is generally known as Greenfield Airport. A Brownfield Airport refers to a type of aviation infrastructure that has been done by demolishing an existing airport facility. On the basis of application, this market caters to the airport terminal, runaways, MRO facilities (maintenance, repair, and overhaul), warehousing, and hangars.

Regionally, the market of aviation infrastructure can further be segmented into North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Middle East & Africa. Among them, the North American region is currently dominating the market and is expected to do the same during the forecast period. However, the Asian continent will not be far behind them by the end of the aforementioned time as it is estimated to experience the fastest and highest growth thanks to its thriving aviation sector. The European aviation infrastructure market is also anticipated to witness a moderate expansion during this period.

To help the operators establish proper control and manage their duties smoothly, the key players in the market of aviation infrastructure are implementing numerous modern and advanced software and technologies. Among these, some of the important ones are- facial recognition system, air traffic management software, and beacon technology.

