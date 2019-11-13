Global Male Toiletries Market 2019 Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis and Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Male Toiletries Market Outlook 2025” reports to its database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Male Toiletries Market:

Executive Summary

Male body grooming products such as shampoos, deodorants, lip balms and other such products constitute Male toiletries. The global male toiletries market is expected to grow at a CAGR rate of 3.5% and reach approximately $23 Billion by 2025. This growth is a result of several factors such as rising heterosexual trends, increasing disposable income, greater internet penetration, social media influence and the overall increase in the number of male salons.

There is a global rise in the demand for special male toiletry products such as exfoliators, sunscreens, anti-ageing creams and cleansers. Due to growing beauty consciousness among men, there has been an exponential increase in demand for sunscreens and anti-ageing creams that are specifically targeted towards them.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the global male toiletries markets for the forecast period 2019-2025 across various market segments.

Segmentation

The Global Male Toiletries market is segmented based on regions. The various regional metrics are as follows:

Regional Outlook By Revenue (2014-2025E, US$ Billions)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Regional Outlook By Volume (2014-2025E, Billion units)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Country Outlook By Revenue (2014-2025E, US$ Billions)

USA

Canada

India

Japan

China

UK

Germany

France

Country Outlook By Volume (2014-2025E, Billion units)

USA

Canada

India

Japan

China

UK

Germany

France

Market Key Vendors

Beiersdorf AG

Edgewell Personal Care Brands, LLC

The Procter & Gamble Co

Societe BICAkzoNobel NV

Regional Analysis

The report covers key global markets such as North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific. These markets are further sub-divided into country-level markets such as the USA, Canada, India, Japan, China, the UK. The regional and country-wide analysis is also included in the report. Developed markets such as the USA and the UK enjoy a greater share of the Global Male Toiletries markets as consumers from these markets tend to have greater purchasing power when compared to countries like India.

Industry News

The NPD Group, a market research organization, said that the men’s grooming industry saw an increase of 7% in sales last year. Andrew Stablein, a research analyst at Euromonitor International said in his research note that the notion that men should not use beauty and anti-ageing products is quickly changing, which will further drive the industry. High-end designers also see the growth in the Male Toiletries industry and are launching products targeted at men.

