Shedir Pharma, an Italian Health and Wellness Company, Introduces Refluward Stick Packs for Digestive Issues

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shedir Pharma, an Italian health and wellness company, plans to introduce Refluward Stick Packs for gastrointestinal wellness benefits to the American consumer.

Refluward Stick Packs target the 70 million people in the U.S. who suffer from some form of digestive issues, such as heartburn, acid reflux, and GERD. Gastrointestinal problems are the cause of 22.4 million visits annually to the doctor. That doesn’t include eight million trips to the emergency room every year.

“We are excited about bringing our popular dietary supplements to America,” said Mr. Ivan Ianieri, export manager for Shedir Pharma. “Refluward Stick Packs has a patented formula with an innovative mixture of vegetable ingredients to achieve wellness benefits for the stomach.”

In addition to Refluward Stick Packs, Shedir Pharma will roll out in the United States two other popular dietary supplements, which all have patented formulas:

Utimac (Capsules and Sachets), which is for urinary tract health.

Medargan Flato and Medargan Plus Coated Tablets, which is for excessive flatulence and the digestive system.

Shedir Pharma is an international health and wellness company known for its “patented” dietary supplement formulas. The company now offers more than 250 different products, which include cosmeceuticals and medical devices.

“Our products are different from other competitors,” Mr. Ianieri said.

“We have taken the time and resources to develop patented formulas that you will not find in other products,” Mr. Ianieri said. “Shedir Pharma products aim to improve our consumers’ well-being.”

Mr. Ianieri said Shedir Pharma is known for “quality and innovation.”

“Shedir Pharma takes a simple approach to our supplements. We develop products to give people a better life,” he said. “We want our products to take care of you. We develop these supplements to give you health at your fingertips.”

The dietary supplements that Shedir Pharma will rollout to the American market are all gluten-free. They are all lactose-free except for Utimac Sachets.

For more information, visit shedirpharma.com.

