Global CAD Software Market, 2019 Procurement Report - Evaluate Service Providers for Long-Term Sustainability

This report provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.
The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global CAD Software Market. It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.
The spend momentum of this market will be attributed to the indispensability of CAD software solutions in developing new vehicle designs, simulate the vehicle performance, carry out design improvements, and create virtual prototypes for further research and marketing purposes.
Category driver
- Increasing use of CAD software along with CNC machines in the construction industry
Category management strategy
- Engaging with service providers that offer cloud-based CAD software solutions
Procurement best practices
- Evaluate service providers for long-term sustainability
Key questions answered in this report
- What are the market dynamics?
- What are the key market trends?
- What are the category growth drivers?
- What are the constraints on category growth?
- Who are the suppliers in this market?
- What are the demand-supply shifts?
- What are the major category requirements?
- What are the procurement best practices in this market?
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: MARKET INSIGHTS
- Global category spend
- Category spend growth
- Spend segmentation by region
- Regional spend dynamics
- Regional influence on global spend
- Regional spend opportunity for suppliers
PART 03: CATEGORY PRICING INSIGHTS
- Pricing outlook
- Supplier cost structure
- Outlook for input costs
- Total cost of ownership analysis
- Overview of pricing models
- Comparison of pricing models
- Supply chain margins
- Cost drivers: Impact on pricing
- Volume drivers: Impact on pricing
PART 04: COST-SAVING OPPORTUNITIES
- Supplier-side levers
- Buyer-side levers
- Quantifying cost-saving opportunities
- Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies
PART 05: BEST PRACTICES
- Innovation and success stories
- Procurement excellence best practices
- Procurement best practices
- Sustainability practices
- Sustainability best practices
PART 06: CATEGORY ECOSYSTEM
- Market favorability index for suppliers
- Competitiveness index for suppliers
- Buyer power
- Supplier power
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Buyer ecosystem
- Supplier ecosystem
PART 07: CATEGORY MANAGEMENT STRATEGY
- Category management objectives
- Supplier and buyer KPIs
- Outsourcing category management activities
- Risk management
PART 08: CATEGORY MANAGEMENT ENABLERS
- Procurement organization
- Category enablers
PART 09: SUPPLIERS SELECTION
- RFx essentials
- Supplier selection criteria
- Service level agreement
- Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics
PART 10: SUPPLIERS UNDER COVERAGE
- Overview
- Supplier positioning
- Profile: Dassault Systemes SE
- Profile: Autodesk Inc.
- Profile: Siemens AG
- Profile: PTC Inc.
- Profile: Trimble Inc.
- Profile: ANSYS Inc.
PART 11: US MARKET INSIGHTS
- Category spend in the US
- Pricing outlook
- Supplier cost structure in the US
- Margins of suppliers in the US
- Category cost drivers
- Category volume drivers
- Overview of best practices in the US
- Procurement best practices in the US
- US supply market overview
- Supplier positioning for the US
- Regional category risks
PART 12: CATEGORY DEFINITION
- Category hierarchy
- Category scope
- Category map
