Global CAD Software Market, 2019 Procurement Report - Evaluate Service Providers for Long-Term Sustainability

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global CAD Software Market - Procurement Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.



The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global CAD Software Market. It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.



The spend momentum of this market will be attributed to the indispensability of CAD software solutions in developing new vehicle designs, simulate the vehicle performance, carry out design improvements, and create virtual prototypes for further research and marketing purposes.



Category driver

Increasing use of CAD software along with CNC machines in the construction industry

Category management strategy

Engaging with service providers that offer cloud-based CAD software solutions

Procurement best practices

Evaluate service providers for long-term sustainability

Key questions answered in this report

What are the market dynamics?

What are the key market trends?

What are the category growth drivers?

What are the constraints on category growth?

Who are the suppliers in this market?

What are the demand-supply shifts?

What are the major category requirements?

What are the procurement best practices in this market?

Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: MARKET INSIGHTS

Global category spend

Category spend growth

Spend segmentation by region

Regional spend dynamics

Regional influence on global spend

Regional spend opportunity for suppliers

PART 03: CATEGORY PRICING INSIGHTS

Pricing outlook

Supplier cost structure

Outlook for input costs

Total cost of ownership analysis

Overview of pricing models

Comparison of pricing models

Supply chain margins

Cost drivers: Impact on pricing

Volume drivers: Impact on pricing

PART 04: COST-SAVING OPPORTUNITIES

Supplier-side levers

Buyer-side levers

Quantifying cost-saving opportunities

Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies

PART 05: BEST PRACTICES

Innovation and success stories

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

Sustainability best practices

PART 06: CATEGORY ECOSYSTEM

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Buyer ecosystem

Supplier ecosystem

PART 07: CATEGORY MANAGEMENT STRATEGY

Category management objectives

Supplier and buyer KPIs

Outsourcing category management activities

Risk management

PART 08: CATEGORY MANAGEMENT ENABLERS

Procurement organization

Category enablers

PART 09: SUPPLIERS SELECTION

RFx essentials

Supplier selection criteria

Service level agreement

Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics

PART 10: SUPPLIERS UNDER COVERAGE

Overview

Supplier positioning

Profile: Dassault Systemes SE

Profile: Autodesk Inc.

Profile: Siemens AG

Profile: PTC Inc.

Profile: Trimble Inc.

Profile: ANSYS Inc.

PART 11: US MARKET INSIGHTS

Category spend in the US

Pricing outlook

Supplier cost structure in the US

Margins of suppliers in the US

Category cost drivers

Category volume drivers

Overview of best practices in the US

Procurement best practices in the US

US supply market overview

Supplier positioning for the US

Regional category risks

PART 12: CATEGORY DEFINITION

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wkq6nx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.