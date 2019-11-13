Jasco Launches New Website that Supports Its Mission of Donating 50 Percent of Net Profits to Charity

Consumers can now shop a variety of home electronics and lighting products on Jasco’s website and choose the humanitarian cause that matters most to them at checkout

/EIN News/ -- OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jasco , an industry leader in home electronics and lighting products, today announces the launch of a redesigned website and new checkout experience that allows consumers to shop thousands of products, ranging from smart home to LED lighting, and choose a cause that matters most to them at checkout. Shoppers on byjasco.com can now be a part of the solution to help people around the world by selecting a humanitarian cause after their purchase. Jasco’s new website is more than an improved design or mobile-friendly checkout experience, it’s about purchases that help save lives and the greater impact on communities around the world by donating 50% of net profits to causes that matter.



Jasco has been committed to serving others and improving lives by continuing to donate 50 percent of its net profits to humanitarian causes for over 10 years. Now Jasco uses the power of every purchase to improve lives by customizing their giving experience and encouraging its customers to become part of the solution by choosing the causes they care most about at checkout. This works by providing consumers with the option to shop by product category or by brand, including major brands like GE, Philips, Energizer, Honeywell, Disney, Enbrighten, EcoSurvivor, myTouchSmart, Cordinate and more, and then giving consumers the option to choose from four humanitarian causes to support after their purchase. Jasco’s ‘Give Your Way’ shopping experience currently supports charities dedicated to the following causes:



Water: Provide resources to access safe drinking water. Currently millions around the world struggle for access to clean drinking water and in developing countries, 80 percent of illnesses are linked to lack of clean drinking water resulting in thousands of deaths every day.



Fuel the fight against food insecurity and malnutrition for those who would otherwise not know where their next meal is coming from. Hundreds of thousands go to bed hungry every night in communities all around the world, and lack of nutritious food contributes to multiple health issues and deaths each year. Shelter: A reliable home is the foundation of a healthy life. Support the efforts of groups committed to providing safe and comfortable shelter for families and individuals.



A reliable home is the foundation of a healthy life. Support the efforts of groups committed to providing safe and comfortable shelter for families and individuals. Disaster Relief: Step up during dark moments after disaster to lend a hand and ensure materials are available around the world to help those affected rebuild their lives.

“Supporting humanitarian causes and relief organizations has always been something close to our hearts and we give God all the glory for all He is doing through Jasco and our non-profit partners that put their faith in action to help others,” said Jason Trice, CEO of Jasco. “Food, water, shelter, and disaster relief are often overlooked until they are in short supply. We have a great team of charitable partners who provide tremendous social good and are honored to work with them and help serve others in our local communities and around the world. Our customers ultimately make all of this possible and so we are pleased to allow them the opportunity to choose a cause they want to support with their purchase on byjasco.com .”

To learn more about the Heart of Jasco and to Give Your Way, please visit www.giveyourway.com .



About Jasco

Jasco designs and develops innovative products to simplify your life and connect your home. Jasco leads the market in lighting fixtures, lighting controls, consumer electronics, power protection and charging products. Jasco markets its products under some of the world’s most recognizable brand names and distributes them through virtually every major retailer. To learn more, visit www.byjasco.com and follow Jasco on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and the blog for more information.

