SheerID Raises $64 Million to Accelerate Growth in Identity Marketing

Substantial minority investment from CVC Growth Partners allows SheerID to expand platform across multiple geographies; builds on growth momentum

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SheerID, the industry leader in the burgeoning identity marketing space, today announced the close of a $64 million equity round led by CVC Growth Partners (“CVC Growth”). CVC Growth will join SheerID’s board alongside Centana Growth Partners and Voyager Capital, which led SheerID’s earlier financing rounds in 2017 and 2015, respectively.



The new funding comes on the heels of 450% revenue growth over the last three years, achieving the rank of 243 in this year’s Deloitte and Touche Fast 500. Over the last year, SheerID has expanded its customer base to include more than 200 customers across a diverse range of Fortune 2000 B2C brands such as Target, Amazon, Lowe’s, Comcast, Google, T-Mobile and Urban Outfitters. Brands use the SheerID Identity Marketing Platform to identify and acquire consumer tribes like students, teachers, or the military with personalized offers backed by instant verification via 9,000 authoritative data sources.

“Our exponential growth is driven by major shifts in personalization, privacy, and performance marketing . Marketers are struggling to capture the attention of consumers who want more control over their personal data and less uninvited marketing from brands,” said Jake Weatherly, CEO of SheerID. “Our platform allows brands to create offers that honor and recognize an entire consumer tribe, increasing trust and word-of-mouth, and decreasing customer acquisition costs.”

The Rise of Identity Marketing

In a recent report from WBR Insights, 80% of marketers felt more pressure to meet customer acquisition and revenue goals than they did the year prior, citing brand differentiation as well as the current privacy climate as their top two concerns. This is why B2C marketers across a number of industries are turning to identity marketing, a new form of personalization focused on winning over consumer tribes that align with the brand’s promise.

“Gen Z is the future of streaming media. We knew our growth potential with this audience was vast and our personalized offer to students has taken off,” said Cheri Davies, Senior Director of Acquisition Marketing for Comcast. “Partnering with SheerID has given us a powerful new way to capture and retain our ideal customer segment.”

These consumer tribes share important aspects of their identity, such as their life stage, occupation, and affiliations. They are socially connected and readily share information with each other, like special product offers and brand experiences, that are exclusively provided by brands to their group. This has the double-benefit of increasing marketing reach while decreasing customer acquisition costs, often producing ROAS (return on ad spend) results of 25:1 or higher.

“The most effective marketing does more than convert an audience, it provides a service they value,” said Lauryn Nwankpa, Head of Social Impact for Headspace. “With SheerID, we can create unique offers for students and teachers that support them and move them to spread the word, which benefits the entire educational community and our business. Our identity marketing campaigns generate a powerful ripple effect that’s hard to match.”

Use of New Funds

In addition to bringing on new customers, SheerID has expanded to include 120 employees, and will continue to grow in various areas of the business including marketing, sales, and engineering. This will allow SheerID to expand its platform so companies in all geographies can engage an even broader range of consumer tribes related to occupation, interests, causes, and affiliations worldwide.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with the SheerID team in their next phase of growth,” said Jason Glass, Senior Managing Director at CVC Growth Partners. “As part of our long-standing efforts in fraud prevention and commerce enablement software, we identified SheerID as the industry leader in identity marketing and identity attribute verification.” Doug Behrman, Director at CVC Growth Partners, added, “SheerID’s track record and growth has been very impressive, and the company stands to benefit from powerful secular trends across privacy regulation, personalization, and eCommerce. We are proud to partner with a team that provides meaningful value not only to their customers, but to groups like students, first responders, and military veterans.” Jason Glass and Doug Behrman will join SheerID’s board of directors.

About CVC Capital Partners

CVC is a leading private equity and investment advisory firm. Founded in 1981, CVC today has a network of 24 offices and over 500 employees throughout Europe, Asia and the US. To date, CVC has secured commitments of over US$129 billion from some of the world's leading institutional investors across its private equity and credit strategies. In total, CVC currently manages approximately US$83 billion of assets. Today, funds managed or advised by CVC are invested in 73 companies worldwide, employing over 300,000 people in numerous countries. Together, these companies have combined annual sales of approximately US$100 billion. For further information about CVC please visit: www.cvc.com .

About CVC Growth Partners

Launched in 2014, CVC Growth Partners is the growth-oriented middle-market technology investment arm of CVC Capital Partners. CVC Growth Partners primarily targets equity investments between $50 million and $200 million in North America and Europe and manages over US$2.5 billion in assets across two dedicated funds. For further information about CVC Growth Partners please visit: www.cvc.com/growth

About SheerID

SheerID is the leader in identity marketing. With SheerID, brands identify and acquire consumer tribes – such as the military, students, teachers, and more – with personalized offers, gated by instant verification from the largest set of authoritative data worldwide. SheerID instantly verifies customers via 9,000 authoritative data sources and 1.3 billion identity attributes; provides global insights from over 200 of the world’s leading brands; and never shares or sells customer data. As a result, the world’s biggest brands – including Amazon, Lowe’s, Spotify, and T-Mobile – rely on SheerID as their identity marketing partner. Founded in 2011, SheerID is backed by Voyager Capital, Centana Growth Partners, and CVC Growth Partners.

