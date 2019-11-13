Extended Stay America® Expands Its Presence in Florida With the Addition of a Lakeland Property

/EIN News/ -- New Extended Stay America® Property to Convert from an Existing Hotel Location in Lakeland, Fla.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY), the largest mid-priced extended stay hotel brand, announced today the conversion of an existing hotel in Lakeland, Fla. into an Extended Stay America®-owned property. The newest of the hotel chain’s 52 Florida properties marks the fifth conversion for the brand in the last 18 months and will feature 121 rooms, an outdoor pool, barbeque area, meeting room, fitness room, free on-site parking and a laundry room to make each guest’s stay more convenient and enjoyable.

As with all Extended Stay America hotels, guests can create home-cooked meals away from home with fully equipped in-room kitchens including full size refrigerators and cooktops. The bright, spacious suites feature pillow-top beds, comfortable recliners and a large, flexible workspace. Each room also has extra personal device charging capability conveniently located near sitting and sleeping areas, enhanced free Wi-Fi speeds and high-definition televisions with premium cable.

“We are thrilled to open the doors to our newest Extended Stay location in Lakeland, joining our already-robust presence in Florida,” said Jim Alderman, Chief Development Officer for Extended Stay America. “We continue to see a need for Extended Stay America to expand in Central Florida, and we are especially excited to find such a perfect existing hotel we could acquire and convert to our brand overnight. The addition of this Lakeland location complements our 6 additional Florida Extended Stay America’s under construction. Located right on I-4, our newest location will expand the home away from home experience for our guests conducting business and traveling between the Orlando and Tampa Bay area.”

Located at 4360 Lakeland Park Dr., our new hotel is behind Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® and down the street from Starbucks®. The Extended Stay America Lakeland hotel is 25 miles from the next closest Extended Stay America in Tampa and 35 miles from our sister property in Orlando. The hotel is easily accessible for business travelers commuting to the area, delivering on Extended Stay America’s promise to care for people who are building a better future for themselves and their families.

For photos of Extended Stay America Lakeland, visit: https://coynepr.sharefile.com/d-sbdf51164ed64c0aa . For information about booking or to book a room at Extended Stay America Lakeland, visit https://www.extendedstayamerica.com/hotels/fl/lakeland/lakeland-i-4 or call 863-904-2050.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc. and its brand Extended Stay America® is the leading brand in the mid-priced extended stay segment in the U.S with 628 hotels. Extended Stay America’s subsidiary, ESH Hospitality, Inc. (“ESH”), is the largest lodging REIT in North America by unit and room count, with 555 hotels and more than 61,500 rooms in the U.S. Extended Stay America also manages or franchises an additional 73 Extended Stay America® hotels. Visit www.esa.com for more information.

CONTACTS:

Investors:

Rob Ballew

(980) 345-1546

investorrelations@esa.com

Media:

Jon Alcorn

(980) 345-1714

jalcorn@esa.com

Chandler Smith

(212)-938-0896

esa @coynepr.com



