Jitterbit to Lead Sessions Showcasing Integration Strategies and Technology at Dreamforce 2019

Jitterbit to Introduce New Approach for Instant Data Access via Chat and Voice Command

/EIN News/ -- ALAMEDA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit, the API transformation company , announced that it will lead multiple speaking sessions at the upcoming Dreamforce 2019 conference being held in San Francisco from November 19 to November 22. The presentations include a live demo showing how to connect Salesforce with any endpoint quickly and without technical integration knowledge, along with the introduction of a radical new approach for users to access data residing in Salesforce and beyond in a matter of seconds via chat or through a voice command. Jitterbit Vice President of Marketing Shekar Hariharan will lead the sessions, highlighting the top integration design patterns, use cases, and personas that matter, and how to expose any application or system as an API.



In addition, Jitterbit will hold four specialized Salesforce Integrations Sessions from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Marriott Marquis within the Dreamforce campus. Conference attendees that join one of the sessions or set up a meeting with a Jitterbit integration concierge will be placed in a drawing to win a GOTRAX Electric Scooter.

Jitterbit offers a hands-on approach that helps businesses get their integration projects live quickly, with best practices, recommendations, and solution partners to deliver immediate ROI. Enterprises use Jitterbit to deliver important business processes such as achieving a 360-degree view of customers and partners, automating the CPQ process, and automating the transfer of information between Salesforce and applications including ERP, E-Commerce, and more.

Jitterbit will also be meeting with attendees during the entire conference at their business suite in the Marriott Marquis, on the Trailhead Expedition Level, and in the .org Lodge at kiosk #10A. For more information and to register for any of the sessions, visit the Jitterbit Dreamforce microsite .

Key Activities at Dreamforce 2019:

Don’t Waste Time on Integration - Innovate!

Who: Shekar Hariharan, Vice President of Marketing, Jitterbit Matthew Lonergan, Senior Sales Engineer, Jitterbit When: Thursday, Nov. 21, 11:45 a.m. – 12:05 p.m. Where: Moscone West, Coastline Theater Let Your Data Do the Talking! Leverage Voice and Chat for the Connected Business

Who: Shekar Hariharan, Vice President of Marketing, Jitterbit Neal Borgerding, Solutions Architect, Jitterbit When: Thursday, Nov. 21, 2:30 p.m. – 3:10 p.m. Where: Moscone West, Room 2009

About Jitterbit, Inc.

Jitterbit, the API transformation company, makes it quicker and easier for businesses to exploit data from any source, empowering them to rapidly innovate and make faster, more effective decisions. The Jitterbit API integration platform enables companies to quickly connect SaaS, on-premises, and cloud applications and instantly infuse intelligence into any business process. To learn more, visit www.jitterbit.com and follow @Jitterbit on Twitter.

Media Contact:

jitterbit@bocacommunications.com



