Qubole Releases New Capabilities to Ensure Financial Discipline and Data Privacy

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qubole, a leader in multi-cloud data processing for advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, today released a new set of features within the Qubole data platform to make it easier for customers to comply with privacy and security regulations and optimize costs for big data workloads in cloud data lakes. The updates enable enterprise data and security teams to implement financial governance and privacy controls through data integrity, security and cost avoidance policies and automation. First, Qubole Cost Explorer delivers near real-time insights on compute costs, giving executives and teams granular insight into their spending. Second, Qubole ACID capabilities ensures that all customer data that should be deleted is successfully removed for GDPR and CCPA compliance across multiple engines. Third, this launch also makes Qubole the only vendor on the market to support multiple open source engines for Apache Ranger.

Thanks to the emergence of IoT devices and the explosion of smart home hardware, consumer and enterprise data is growing at an unprecedented rate. Despite the urgency to meet new state and global regulations, just 52% of businesses expect to be CCPA-compliant by the January 2020 deadline and initial costs are estimated at more than $50 billion. To make matters worse, just 59% of companies were meeting the less-restrictive requirements of the GDPR as of January 2019. As such, it is imperative that data-driven businesses rise to meet these new regulations. Qubole is going beyond ensuring its own compliance, combining powerful tools with unparalleled ease-of-use to bring customers comprehensive data governance and clear visibility into costs.

“As the world becomes increasingly connected via smart devices, enterprises and consumers alike must be confident in their data security, particularly when it comes to compliance with national and global regulations,” said Ashish Thusoo, co-founder and CEO at Qubole. “It’s always been our mission to help businesses harness the power of data to gain valuable insights. Now, we’re thinking ahead of the curve to ensure that our customers have full confidence in their data integrity and financial discipline, no matter where their data is stored.”

In addition to the existing benefits of the Qubole data platform, the new features include the following:

Qubole Cost Explorer: Qubole Cost Explorer delivers real-time reports and insights on job, cluster and user-level costs, giving executives and teams granular insight into their spending on a minute-by-minute basis. When combined with Qubole’s workload-aware autoscaling, which automatically upscales, downscales and rebalances clusters depending on the amount of compute power a customer is using at a given time, Cost Explorer helps customers greatly decrease cloud costs.

ACID Capabilities: Qubole's ACID capabilities ensure that, once consumers request the deletion of their data, their data will be successfully deleted across multiple engines (Hive, Presto and Spark) via a single platform, bringing peace of mind to consumers and avoiding costly fines and lawsuits for customers.

Apache Ranger for Hive, Presto and Spark: Qubole is now the industry's only vendor to support multiple open source engines (Hive, Spark and Presto) for Apache Ranger, the top framework for enabling, monitoring and managing comprehensive data security. This support provides granular data access controls based on user privileges, all within the Qubole data platform.

"KeepTruckin uses data to help customers more safely and efficiently manage their fleets. Multiple teams are performing resource-intensive analyses on large data sets and over long time periods. This calls for the need to track our spending," said Samarth Mehta, Machine Learning Engineer at KeepTruckin. "Qubole Cost Explorer™ helps us to achieve this. We can now accurately plan our budgets and compute a project’s ROI."

These updates are available to all Qubole customers today. For more information about Qubole’s compliance and financial governance capabilities, please see our blog post on financial governance or visit Qubole.com.

About Qubole

Qubole is the cloud-native data management platform for analytics and machine learning that allows enterprises to quickly harness the power of data to gain valuable business insights. Only Qubole provides a unified environment for all major cloud providers and data processing engines. The company's unified environment includes optimized versions of Spark, Presto, Hive and Airflow, with intelligent automation technology that scales usage up or down to meet service-level needs and minimize cloud costs. Based in Santa Clara, Calif., Qubole has offices in New York City, San Francisco, London, Singapore and Bangalore. For more information, visit us online.

