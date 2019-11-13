Good Hemp Enters Into Strategic Marketing Agreement With Leafbuyer Technologies

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, NC and GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Good Hemp, Inc. (OTC Markets: GHMP) and Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTC Markets: LBUY) announced today that Leafbuyer will become the premier online marketing provider for Good Hemp® products.



Leafbuyer has also strategically aligned Good Hemp with Dope Magazine with an exclusive offer. First time shoppers at goodhemplivin.com will receive 30% off of their initial order.

“It’s our mission to connect hemp and cannabis companies, like Good Hemp, with valuable platforms to showcase their unique product offerings,” said Kurt Rossner, CEO of Leafbuyer. “We’re looking forward to a long, productive partnership with Good Hemp.”

Good Hemp Products -

Canna Hemp® energy drink has developed a large following since its initial launch in 2013 (Source: Facebook). Canna Hemp distribution was expanded in 2019 to include the Caribbean after the energy drink took on a cult following throughout Jamaica.

(Source: Instagram Canna Hemp Jamaica).

Good Hemp fizz is a hemp infused low calorie sparkling beverage that contains organic caffeine priced at $2.75 per 12 oz can.

Good Hemp 2oh! is a low-calorie flavored water infused with prebiotics and 10mg of CBD priced at $3 per 16.9 oz bottle.

All 3 product lines are available in over 600 retailers throughout the US and the Caribbean, on Amazon and at goodhemplivin.com.

About Good Hemp – Our mission is to be one of the market leaders in the development and marketing of natural and functional hemp derived beverage and wellness products that provide real health benefits to a significant segment of the population and are convenient and appealing to consumers. Our management team has strong relationships in the industry.

About Leafbuyer Technologies – Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. is a marketing technology company based in Colorado serving the legal cannabis industry. The company's website, Leafbuyer.com, is one of the most comprehensive online sources for cannabis deals and connects consumers with cannabis and hemp businesses. Leafbuyer works alongside legal cannabis businesses to showcase their unique products and build a network of loyal patrons. Leafbuyer's national network of cannabis deals and information reaches millions of consumers every month. Leafbuyer is the official cannabis deals platform of Westword.com, Sensi Magazine, and DopeMagazine.com. The company operates one of the largest cannabis-based employment boards in the industry and has partnered with large cannabis content sites that are included in their distribution network.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things, the company’s business plans and the company's growth strategy and operating strategy. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “intend” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous and varied factors.

Contact

Good Hemp, Inc.

+1 (800) 947-9197

contact@goodhemplivin.com

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

+ (720) 432-5593

Andre Leonard

aleonard@leafbuyer.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.