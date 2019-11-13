Threekit Raises $20 Million to Fuel Growth for Leading Brands with Immersive Visual and 3D Experiences

Founded by Hollywood Visual Effects Software Innovator Ben Houston, Threekit Dramatically Increases Sales and Cuts Costs for Leading Brands Including Crate & Barrel, CIROC, Tailored Brands, and Modarri

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Threekit , a product visualization software platform used by the world’s top brands and retailers to create, manage, and scale interactive eCommerce experiences, today closed a $20 million series A led by Shasta Ventures. Additional investors included Salesforce Ventures, former San Francisco 49ers Hall of Famer Steve Young, Marketo Co-Founder Phil Fernandez, and serial SaaS entrepreneur Godard Abel (G2, Steelbrick, and BigMachines).



Threekit was founded in 2005 by CTO Ben Houston, a visual effects software developer whose technology has been widely used by top-tier Hollywood films including the Harry Potter, Star Wars and Avengers franchises.

The average online shopper expects to see at least eight images per product per purchase, up from only three in 2016. Further, online shoppers increasingly expect to virtually interact with products in real-time through immersive 3D and augmented reality experiences. However, traditional commercial photography and one-off 3D design make this almost impossible.

Using the Threekit platform, businesses can upload product information and design files to instantly and inexpensively create unlimited numbers of interactive, augmented reality and photorealistic 3D visuals for any product’s many material, color, and configuration options.

For example, Crate & Barrel uses Threekit to create more than three million photorealistic images of their sofas to create a more immersive and satisfying shopping experience.

“Buying online takes away the ability to touch and feel a product, so interactive product visuals are critical, especially for highly configurable and sophisticated products,” said Joachim Klein, President of Threekit. “Commercial photography falls far short of online buyer expectations, and current eCommerce experiences don’t capture how consumers engage with product listing before buying. Threekit overcomes these challenges by enabling incredible virtual product experiences.”

Threekit customers have increased conversion by as much as 40 percent, decreased product returns by as much as 80 percent, and saved nearly 90 percent on marketing costs compared to traditional photography. Threekit customers include Crate & Barrel, CIROC, Tailored Brands, and Modarri.

“We look for passionate, entrepreneurial teams who understand what it takes to bring their vision to life, and that describes Threekit perfectly,” said Jacob Mullins, Partner of Shasta Ventures. “Beyond that, Threekit’s product is poised to fundamentally change the way retailers and brands create and manage visual content.”

“Threekit’s integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud enables companies to seamlessly embed interactive 3D models into their websites, providing customers with unparalleled immersive commerce experiences. We’re thrilled to invest in the Threekit team as they bring their vision for 3D visual configuration and augmented reality to companies around the world,” said Matt Garratt, Managing Partner at Salesforce Ventures.

About Threekit

Threekit is the only software platform that enables companies to create 3D, photorealistic images, and augmented reality without the need for photography. When buyers can see products represented realistically, they are more engaged, confident, and less likely to return the product. Threekit was founded by Ben Houston, a 17-year Hollywood visual effects software innovator, and a dedicated group of experienced computer graphics professionals. Threekit has become a world leader in helping companies create and manage product visuals.

In August, Threekit launched its flagship product, Virtual Photographer™, a program that creates product images for e-commerce that look real but are completely computer-rendered. Earlier this year, the company raised $10 million in investment, led by serial entrepreneur Godard Abel. Threekit is headquartered in Chicago with a technology innovation center in Ottawa.

Augmented Reality Coffee Machine Threekit's platform creates high-quality photorealistic, interactive 3D, and augmented reality visuals for online brands and retailers



