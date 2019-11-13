Pulse Secure Receives “Innovative” Distinction in SC Magazine Review of Pulse SDP

Pulse SDP (Software Defined Perimeter) Extends Zero Trust Network Access for Hybrid IT By Establishing Trusted, Protected Connections Across Users, Devices, Applications and Services

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Secure , the leading provider of software defined Secure Access solutions, today announced that SC Magazine has released a First Look review of Pulse SDP (Software Defined Perimeter). Pulse SDP, an add-on to the company’s popular Secure Access Suite, extends Zero Trust Network Access capabilities for easy, protected and compliant access to multi-cloud and data center applications and resources.



The SC Magazine review , “First look at Pulse Secure Software Defined Perimeter,” states “this innovative platform offers users secured access to applications regardless of application location, user location or device,” concluding that “the (product’s) ‘zero trust’ framework provides a very scalable and effective approach to securing applications.”

Pulse SDP provides direct device-to-application trusted connectivity only after successful user, device and security state verification, including geo location and behavior-based anomaly detection. The company’s dual-mode VPN and SDP architecture yields single-pane-of-glass secure access management with unified policy administration, simplified device coverage and granular, stateful access enforcement. The solution extends the company’s foundation of Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) for hybrid IT environments while delivering provisioning simplicity, security posture fortification and lower total cost of ownership.

“We are very pleased that SC Magazine recognizes the innovation and value that Pulse SDP brings to enterprises that must enable user productivity while also mitigating endpoint security, access compliance and data breach risks that are growing in size and frequency,” said Scott Gordon, chief marketing officer, Pulse Secure.

As highlighted in the review, Pulse SDP offers “flexibility and ease of deployment” and “uses policies to apply granular application access rights based on the unique combination of a user profile and device type. Without a trust verification, the device is blocked from accessing an application.”

The reviewer further observed that “SDP is simple to deploy, provides great flexibility and supports relatively dynamic application access management to deliver secure access even when unexpected out-of-the-office access needs, like a snow day, have widespread impact on the workforce.”

According to a recent Enterprise Strategy Group survey, 86% of current and potential public cloud infrastructure users expect to extend or reuse on-premises security and governance practices as they adopt these services. *

Pulse SDP is an add-on option to the company’s award-winning Pulse Access Suites , which deliver protected connectivity, operational intelligence and threat response across mobile, network and cloud environments. The integrated Suite allows customers to centralize access visibility and authorization leveraging their existing infrastructure. The company’s Access Suite comprises VPN and cloud access, Mobile Device Management (MDM), Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), Single Sign-on (SSO), endpoint and IoT device visibility, Software Defined Perimeter (SDP), Network Access Control (NAC) and virtual Application Delivery Controller (vADC) solutions.

“Zero Trust is not solved by one product but is achieved through continuous visibility, orchestration and enforcement using multiple access controls across users, devices, applications, network, cloud and services. We welcome users to test drive Pulse SDP within our Secure Access Suite designed for hybrid IT,” added Gordon.

About Pulse Secure

Pulse Secure provides easy, comprehensive software-driven Secure Access solutions for people, devices, things and services that improve visibility, protection and productivity for our customers. Our suites uniquely integrate cloud, mobile, application and network access to enable hybrid IT in a Zero Trust world. Over 23,000 enterprises and service providers across every vertical entrust Pulse Secure to empower their mobile workforce to securely access applications and information in the data center and cloud while ensuring business compliance. Learn more at www.pulsesecure.net .

TWEET THIS: Pulse Secure’s Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) solution considered “innovative” by SC Magazine in its First Look review #PulseSecure #SecureAccess #ZeroTrust #Security

Follow @PulseSecure on Twitter or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook .

*Source: ESG Master Survey Results, Hybrid Cloud Trends, May 2019

Media Contact:

Deb Montner

Montner Tech PR

dmontner@montner.com

203-226-9290



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.