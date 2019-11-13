Risk Strategies Names Michael Sean Grant as New York Metro Region Employee Benefits Practice Leader

Longtime veteran brings deep experience to new position, will further grow practice area

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies , a privately held, rapidly growing national insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced the appointment of 25-year industry veteran, Michael S. Grant, as Employee Benefits Practice Leader for the firm’s Greater New York region.



Prior to joining Risk Strategies, Grant was Senior Vice President and Managing Director at a prominent New York City insurance brokerage, where he was responsible for restructuring its single employee benefits office in New York into a national practice, spanning across California, Texas and Florida. Grant’s experience also includes ten years at a top ten national broker, where he was accountable for all facets of insurance brokerage operations, including sales and client retention programs.

“Risk Strategies’ employee benefits practice is committed to hiring and retaining the best experts in the industry in order to deliver superior service,” said John Greenbaum, National Employee Benefits Practice Leader at Risk Strategies. “Michael’s background and proven ability to drive growth through innovation makes him a perfect fit as we continue to build out our national practice and create unmatched value for our clients.”

Earlier this month, Risk Strategies announced the promotion of Chris Powers to oversee its Eastern U.S. employee benefits operations. In this new role, Grant will work closely with Powers to help grow the firm’s overall employee benefits business and deliver excellence in client services, while focusing on overseeing the employee benefits operations in the Greater New York area.

“Risk Strategies has established themselves as a dedicated and proven industry leader,” said Grant. “My hands-on experience working with clients, managing sales teams and leading operations will help achieve even greater results for the firm’s New York operations as it continues to grow.”

Grant earned his undergraduate degree from the Boston College School of Management and his master’s in Business Administration from Fordham University. Among the many honors and distinctions he has received, Grant was named one of the top business leaders living on Long Island by Long Island Business News.

To learn more about Risk Strategies’ employee benefits practice, click here .

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is a privately held, national firm with offices across the country. As a leading U.S. insurance broker, the company offers sophisticated risk management advice as well as insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, healthcare and employee benefits risks. Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, non-profits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top 20 brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has offices in more than 70 locations nationwide including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Minneapolis, Miami, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Nashville, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Media Contact

Sarah Sturba

ssturba@matternow.com

(401) 432-6503



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.