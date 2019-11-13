Hemp, Inc.’s Commentary on New USDA Rules Featured in KTVL Broadcast and Smoky Mountain News

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE — Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with bi-coastal processing centers, announced today news coverage in local news outlet KTVL (CBS) based out of Medford, Oregon, and the Smoky Mountain News.



The published news broadcast segment entitled, “Hemp farmers in red tape,” features an interview with Barry Epling, CEO of Farming Capital Corp, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hemp, Inc. The coverage includes footage from Hemp, Inc.’s state-of-the-art hemp processing facility as the Company works through harvest season in Rogue Valley and Epling’s commentary on the USDA’s proposed regulations for hemp.

While Hemp Inc. is compliant with regulations, Epling discusses why he thinks the currently proposed regulation with a total THC limit would severely damage the hemp industry. Epling explains that testing should be limited to delta-9 THC as reflected in the Farm Bill, not the entire spectrum of THC content. Epling’s quote from the segment states, “You now have a bureaucrat who is not elected in some organization saying I'm going to override the federal government, and I'm going to rewrite the farm bill. I think it's very arrogant, I don't think they have a right to do it, and I hope the courts can put an end to that."

The Smoky Mountain News article titled, “Legislature to ban smokable hemp in N.C.” reports on how North Carolina legislators are making efforts to ban smokable hemp, as it is difficult for law enforcement to distinguish marijuana from hemp.

The article features commentary from Bruce Perlowin, CEO of Hemp Inc., wherein he discusses how the idea of moving forward with uniform regulations is good in principle for safety and quality control.

His quote from the article states, “From lifting the ban to the first harvest in 80 years, we will now gain clarity on an array of hemp-specific policies such as safety and quality control standards. Growers, especially small farmers, will benefit from the expansion of crop insurance, standards and infrastructure that can be built out based on the sheer certainty that comes with uniform regulations. We’ve also been working to educate law enforcement. They are frustrated and we get it. We’re trying to satisfy their concerns but what they need is a reliable, mobile field test and that’s not there yet.”

According to a June 2019 market research report published by MarketsandMarkets™, the industrial hemp market is projected to grow from $4.6 billion in 2019 to $26.6 billion by 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate of 34.0% during the forecast period.

“From the topics of the stories we have been covered in, it is apparent that more uniform education on the plant and its farmers must take place in order for uniform regulation to truly benefit the industry as intended,” Perlowin said.

To provide clarification on a release sent on Nov. 6, 2019 titled “Hemp, Inc. Oregon Processing Operation Featured in NewsWatch 12′s Harvest Coverage,” Barry Epling is the CEO of Farming Capital Corp, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hemp, Inc. Bruce Perlowin is the CEO of Hemp, Inc.

WHAT IS HEMP, INC.?

What is Hemp, Inc.? With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. As a leader in the industrial hemp industry with ownership of the largest commercial multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in North America, Hemp, Inc. believes there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

