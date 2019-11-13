Walmart Canada Selects Telus Health Pharmacy Management Solution for All Accès Pharma Locations Across Quebec

All locations adopting next generation Ubik platform to streamline pharmacy operations and advance the future of pharmacy practice with access to more clinical services and flexibility for Quebecers

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walmart Canada announced today that it has selected TELUS Health’s next generation pharmacy management solution (PMS), Ubik, for all of its Accès pharma franchised locations across the province of Quebec. The province-wide rollout is modernizing 68 locations so patients in Quebec can access more clinical health services while pharmacists streamline operations management and collaborate digitally with other healthcare professionals within a connected healthcare ecosystem.



Accès pharma is experiencing remarkable growth in Quebec. With this new solution, the pharmacies are enhancing their focus on putting the patient at the centre of care allowing pharmacists-owners to provide expanded services to patients helping them with chronic illness monitoring, personalized care plan development, online prescription renewals, and educational support on medications.

“Following an evaluation of our pharmacy management solution across Quebec, we came to the conclusion that TELUS Health was the best partner to help us not only meet, but exceed our goals to innovate our pharmacist-owner practices with modern solutions,” said Erik Botines, Director, Quebec Pharmacy at Walmart Canada. “Our pharmacists can now offer a broader range of services to patients and improve their experience with us both in-person and online.”

Ubik’s technology is helping to modernize pharmacies and increase efficiencies through:

Enhanced inventory management;

Online prescription management; and

Messaging and connectivity features with the patient, which is enabling physicians and pharmacists to communicate digitally for things such as online renewals of medications instead of relying on antiquated technology.

Further, Ubik is supporting the expansion of the scope of the Accès Pharma pharmacist-owner practice from dispensing medication to increasingly providing clinical support for patients under their care and strengthening their ability to communicate more seamlessly with physicians and other healthcare providers.

“The traditional role of the pharmacist is expanding with more pharmacies across Canada delivering a range of innovative services including: medication reviews, chronic disease management, immunization services, and wellness programs,” said Luc Vilandre, President, TELUS Health and Payment Solutions. “Ubik is designed to evolve with this expanding role in pharmacies like Accès pharma at Walmart in Quebec. As we collaborate with the pharmacist community, we are gleaning insights for new features so we can continue improving the pharmacy experience for patients in Quebec and across the country.”

TELUS Health’s latest pharmacy management solution, Ubik, is currently used in pharmacist and pharmacy technician schools throughout the province of Quebec, training practitioners of the future. The solutions innovative tools and functionalities meet those required by the Ordre des pharmaciens du Québec (OPQ) level of practice and continues to evolve to provide a better user experience for both the pharmacy team and the patient.

TELUS Heath’s Quebec-based dedicated team is supporting a seamless transition and transparent integration of the solution with the provincial Dossier santé Québec (DSQ) as well as connectivity to the TELUS Health ecosystem of electronic medical records (EMRs), currently used by more than 28,000 clinicians across the country.

About TELUS Health and Payment Solutions

TELUS Health is a leader in home health monitoring, electronic medical and health records, as well as consumer health, benefits management and pharmacy management solutions. TELUS Health leverages the power of technology and information to enable better health outcomes for Canadians with innovative digital solutions that enable collaboration, efficiency and productivity for physicians, pharmacists, health authorities, allied healthcare professionals, insurers, employers and citizens. TELUS Payment Solutions complements our health solutions by delivering secure, industry-compliant payment and lending solutions that connect lenders, payors, insurers, extended health care providers and financial institutions to their customers across Canada.

For more information, please visit: www.telushealth.com and www.telus.com/payment-solutions.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving more than 1.2 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 750,000 customers daily. With more than 85,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $400 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca, facebook.com/walmartcanada and at twitter.com/walmartcanada.

About Accès pharma

Access Pharma chez Walmart is a pharmacy franchise banner in Quebec consisting of 68 locations. Additional information can be found at https://www.accespharma.ca/en.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Francois Gaboury

TELUS PR Team

francois.gaboury@telus.com

438-862-5136

Steeve Azoulay

Walmart Canada

Steeve.azoulay@walmart.com

438-227-5314



