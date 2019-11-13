Saputo Celebrates The Big Cook Up and Encourages Employees to Play an Active Role in Giving Back

/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (“Saputo” or “the Company”) (TSX: SAP) is thrilled to announce that colleagues across its network are coming together to participate in the third edition of The Big Cook Up. Today, employees are volunteering to make a difference, rolling up their sleeves to prepare more than 25,000 nutritious meals for families in need and having fun together along the way. This year, The Big Cook Up is taking place at locations in Canada, the United States, Australia and now Argentina.

Saputo launched The Big Cook Up in 2017 to benefit both its employees and the communities where it operates. “With delicious products at the heart of our business, our goal is to make a meaningful impact through employee engagement,” says Sandy Vassiadis, Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility. “By continuing to empower our people to donate their time and care, we are investing in The Big Cook Up to help families in need.”

Moreover, 150 high schools across Québec are taking part in The Big Cook Up with the support of La Tablée des Chefs, one of the Company’s long-standing community partners. Thus, thousands of students from La Tablée des Chefs’ Kitchen Brigades program are preparing meals for their local communities too. By creating these memorable events, Saputo aims to increase awareness of the importance of giving back.

As a collective effort, over 85,000 meals will be prepared for deserving families as part of The Big Cook Up in 2019.

Community engagement is one of the 7 pillars of the Saputo Promise, the Company’s approach to Corporate Responsibility. In this regard, Saputo strives to invest 1% of its pre-tax profits each year in programs and organizations that benefit the communities where its employees live, work and play. To learn more, visit www.saputo.com/our-promise/community .

About Saputo

Saputo produces, markets, and distributes a wide array of dairy products of the utmost quality, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products and dairy ingredients. Saputo is one of the top ten dairy processors in the world, a leading cheese manufacturer and fluid milk and cream processor in Canada, the top dairy processor in Australia and the second largest in Argentina. In the USA, Saputo ranks among the top three cheese producers and is one of the largest producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products. In the United Kingdom, Saputo is the largest manufacturer of branded cheese and a top manufacturer of dairy spreads. Our products are sold in several countries under well-known brand names such as Saputo, Alexis de Portneuf, Armstrong, Cathedral City, Clover, COON, Cracker Barrel*, Dairyland, DairyStar, Devondale, Friendship Dairies, Frigo Cheese Heads, Joyya, La Paulina, Liddells, Milk2Go/Lait’s Go, Montchevre, Murray Goulburn Ingredients, Neilson, Nutrilait, Scotsburn*, South Cape, Stella, Sungold, Tasmanian Heritage, Treasure Cave and Woolwich Goat Dairy. Saputo Inc. is a publicly traded company and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "SAP".

*Trademark used under license.

Media Inquiries

1-514-328-3141 / 1-866-648-5902



