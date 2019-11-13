Federal Compass Builds Market Expertise With Creation of Advisory Board

Slate of industry veterans adds critical market knowledge to the Federal Compass team

/EIN News/ -- TYSONS, Va., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal Compass, a groundbreaking opportunity and market intelligence platform for GovCon, today introduced its Board of Advisors, a group chartered to augment market knowledge in a number of critical areas.



Co-founders Chad Ganske and Jim Sherwood set out to build a team that represents the market, customers and capabilities of the Federal Compass platform—with the vision of supplementing their own experience by surrounding themselves with practitioners offering deep industry knowledge and a proven track record of success. Members include:

, CEO at Birdsong Partners, and former President & CEO of ConnellyWorks, offers Federal Compass experience spanning nearly 30 years of involvement in the Federal contracting community. Mrs. Connelly covered the market as an editor for FCW before transitioning into a thought leader for marketing, business development and sales within the Federal sector. Her perspective provides Federal Compass with extensive knowledge and expertise in marketing, branding, and communications. Doug Ingram, founder and CEO at Ingram Group, and former Managing Director, Analytics at Centurion Research, provides Federal Compass with expertise in information technology, analytics, the Federal contracting market and market intelligence. His understanding of the development, usability and application of software products has been instrumental in the development of Federal Compass’ capabilities.

“We are excited to have these market experts join our team,” said Federal Compass CEO Chad Ganske. “We understand that superior service to the federal market requires an in-depth understanding of the space, and we believe we have built a diverse team that positions Federal Compass as a next-generation product with legacy ties.”

Federal Compass offers a free 10-day trial of its opportunity tools and market intelligence platform. For additional information, visit the Federal Compass website.

Contact: Chad Ganske chadganske@federalcompass.com



