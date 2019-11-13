Syneos Health to Present at the Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- MORRISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization combining a CRO (Contract Research Organization) and a CCO (Contract Commercial Organization), today announced that Chief Executive Officer Alistair Macdonald and Chief Financial Officer Jason Meggs are scheduled to present at the Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference in London, UK, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. GMT.



A live webcast of the event, along with a link to the presentation materials and archived audio replay of the presentation, will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investor.syneoshealth.com .

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health (Nasdaq:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. Our company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. Created through the merger of two industry leading companies – INC Research and inVentiv Health – we bring together approximately 24,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients. To learn more about how we are shortening the distance from lab to life® visit syneoshealth.com .



