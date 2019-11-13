Evelo Biosciences to Present at the Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:EVLO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new modality of orally delivered, systemically acting biologics, today announced that management will present a corporate overview at the Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 20th at 2:25pm EST.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Evelo website at http://ir.evelobio.com/news-events. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing oral biologics that act on cells in the small intestine with systemic therapeutic effects. These cells in the small intestine play a central role in governing the immune, metabolic and neurological systems. The company’s first product candidates are monoclonal microbials, single strains of microbes selected for defined pharmacological properties. They have been observed in preclinical models to have systemic dose-dependent effects, modulating multiple clinically validated pathways. Evelo’s therapies have the potential to be effective, safe and affordable medicines to improve the lives of people with chronic disease and cancer.

Evelo currently has three product candidates, EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and EDP1503 for the treatment of cancer. Evelo is also advancing additional oral biologics through preclinical development in other disease areas.

For more information, please visit www.evelobio.com .

Contact

Evelo Biosciences

Jessica Cotrone, 978-760-5622

jcotrone@evelobio.com



