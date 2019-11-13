FreshBooks Announces Plans to Open First U.S. Office in Raleigh, N.C.

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, CANADA, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreshBooks, the #2 small business accounting software in America, with paying customers in 160 countries, today announced it is opening its first office within the United States in Raleigh, North Carolina. The new Raleigh office will be FreshBooks’ second international office, as the company announced the opening of its first international office in Amsterdam, Netherlands on Oct. 29. FreshBooks is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and is consistently ranked one of the country’s top employers, having been recognized six times by Canada’s Great Place to Work awards.

FreshBooks’ new Raleigh office will be located within HQ Raleigh, an entrepreneurial co-working community with over 800 members from 300 different companies. FreshBooks’ new office will help the company further grow its sales, account management, and business development team, allowing the company to build new partnerships and relationships while reaching more small business customers across the United States. Interested candidates can apply here.

Since 2004, FreshBooks has helped more than 20 million people and established itself as one of the world’s most popular accounting software platforms for small businesses and self-employed professionals. The company differentiates itself by building ridiculously easy-to-use accounting software and delivering best-in-class customer service.

“At FreshBooks, we have served small businesses and self-employed professionals across America for over 10 years. This has laid the foundation for what we’re building today – our first office in the U.S.,” said Mike McDerment, CEO and Co-Founder at FreshBooks. “Following upon the opening of our first international office in Amsterdam, we see our new home in Raleigh as an important step towards building our global presence as a company. This moves us further toward our goal of reaching more small businesses across the U.S. and around the world.”

“We considered a number of cities for our first U.S. office, but Raleigh and the Research Triangle area were the clear winner due to the region’s strong talent and mature IT and tech community,” said Scott Clugston, Senior Director of Sales at FreshBooks. “We’re eager to put down roots in Raleigh and to help more of America’s small business owners grow and succeed.”

“We’re pleased to welcome FreshBooks to our community and to the Raleigh area, and look forward to having them join our network of innovative entrepreneurs,” said Jess Porta, Director of HQ Raleigh. “Our mission is to foster inclusive communities of entrepreneurs who create lasting economic and social impact, and we see FreshBooks as a great example of a company that aligns well with that goal.”

In February 2019, FreshBooks announced the addition of bank reconciliation and double-entry accounting to its software, enabling growing businesses to scale on FreshBooks with confidence and work seamlessly with an accountant.

In August 2019, FreshBooks announced JPMorgan Chase & Co. made a strategic investment in the company.

About FreshBooks

FreshBooks is the #2 small business accounting software in America, with paying customers in 160 countries. The company has helped more than 20 million people process billions of dollars through its easy-to-use invoicing, time-tracking, expense management, and online payments features. Recognized with 10 Stevie awards for the best customer service in the world, the company’s mantra is to “execute extraordinary experiences every day.” FreshBooks is based in Toronto, Canada. Learn more at www.FreshBooks.com.

About HQ Raleigh

HQ is North Carolina’s largest entrepreneurial co-working community, with over 800 members and 300 businesses in our community — including early-stage startups, satellite corporate offices, and creative agencies. In 2018 alone, HQ members generated almost $54M in gross revenue and created over 500 new jobs. HQ’s early investment in Raleigh’s Warehouse District spurred revitalization that has turned the area into one of the city’s most exciting neighborhoods.

HQ continues to play a major role in Raleigh’s growth story. HQ is involved in vital conversations that are guiding future growth and development in Raleigh. And is continually expanding our reach with new HQ locations and community programming throughout the region.

Candice So FreshBooks cso@freshbooks.com Jess Porta HQ Raleigh jessica@hqraleigh.com



