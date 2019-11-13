MILESTONE: Americans Have Saved $10 Million in Fuel Purchases Using Pay With GasBuddy™

GasBuddy expands partnership relations as consumers’ high affinity for free gas proves to be effective in acquisition and retention strategies

/EIN News/ -- Boston, MA, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GasBuddy, the smartphone app helping consumers avoid paying full price for fuel, today announced that their Pay with GasBuddy™ program, the first-of-its-kind fuel savings program that gives drivers a discount on virtually every gallon of gas they will ever pump, has helped drivers collectively save $10 million in fuel purchases since its launch in 2017.

“Buying gas is a grudge purchase. Nobody likes doing it, yet we spend $1 billion a day on it, making it one of the largest recurring household expenses for American families,” said Sarah McCrary, CEO at GasBuddy. “Pay with GasBuddy has proven to be a sticky, scalable solution to lessen the burden at the pump for all consumers. This is just the beginning. We plan to multiply the savings for our users with new innovative partnerships and features in 2020.”

Pay with GasBuddy has doubled enrollment this year, now surpassing 600,000 members who have signed up for free by securely connecting their checking account.

Consumers’ High Affinity for Gasoline Attracts Brand Partnerships

GasBuddy’s recent study found that respondents would rather receive a free fill-up than finding cash on the street. Supported by this psychology, GasBuddy’s GasBack program, the first marketplace for free gas, allows consumers to shop in the GasBuddy app for everyday items from their favorite retailers and automatically earn “GasBack,” free gas, which they can redeem at 95 percent of gas stations across the country with Pay with GasBuddy.

Pay with GasBuddy members have been earning GasBack with more than 100 brands spanning major shopping categories and services, including:

Entertainment : Audible, Apple Music, Sirius XM, ESPN+, Barnes & Noble, GameStop

: Audible, Apple Music, Sirius XM, ESPN+, Barnes & Noble, GameStop Apparel: Old Navy, Kay Jewelers, Warby Parker, ShopDisney, New York & Company

Old Navy, Kay Jewelers, Warby Parker, ShopDisney, New York & Company Department stores: Walmart, Sam’s Club, The Home Depot, JCPenney

Walmart, Sam’s Club, The Home Depot, JCPenney Fitness : Dick’s Sporting Goods, Columbia Sportswear, Nike, Reebok

: Dick’s Sporting Goods, Columbia Sportswear, Nike, Reebok Travel : Expedia, Travelocity, Choice Hotels, Hertz, Lyft, Garmin

: Expedia, Travelocity, Choice Hotels, Hertz, Lyft, Garmin Auto : Advance Auto Parts, Goodyear Tire, PepBoys

: Advance Auto Parts, Goodyear Tire, PepBoys Wellness : GNC, Weight Watchers, Walgreens, Vitamin Shoppe

: GNC, Weight Watchers, Walgreens, Vitamin Shoppe Delivery: Instacart, Domino’s

“Brands have seen above-average results with our GasBack program when it comes to new customer acquisition and retention,” said McCrary. “This truly is a win-win for our community of passionate users looking for ways to save on fuel cost and our partners.”

Other notable figures about Pay with GasBuddy:

More than $350 million in total purchase volume made through the program.

Nearly 136 million gallons of gas pumped from 12 million unique transactions.

Texas, Florida, California, Ohio and Illinois have seen the most fuel dispensed within the program.

About Pay with GasBuddy

Pay with GasBuddy™ is the first-of-its-kind gasoline savings program giving U.S. drivers a discount on virtually every gallon of gas they will ever pump. Drivers can join Pay with GasBuddy for free and save at least 5c/gal on every gallon of gas. Pay with GasBuddy works at thousands of stations nationwide and can be used at the pump like any other form of payment.

JOIN: Securely link your checking account and tell us where to send your card. No credit check necessary. PUMP: Swipe your card at thousands of stations nationwide when filling up your tank. SAVE: Fill up using Pay with GasBuddy and save on every gallon.

Learn more at gasbuddy.com/pay.

About GasBuddy

GasBuddy's mission is to help consumers avoid paying full price for fuel. As the leading source for crowdsourced, real-time fuel prices at more than 150,000 gas station convenience stores in the U.S., Canada and Australia, millions of drivers use the GasBuddy app and website every day to find gas station convenience stores based on fuel prices, location and ratings/reviews. GasBuddy’s first-of-its-kind fuel savings program, Pay with GasBuddy, has saved Americans more than $10 million at the pumps since its launch in 2017. The company’s business solutions suite, GasBuddy Business Pages, provides Fuel Marketers and Retailers their best opportunity to maintain their station information, manage their brand, and promote to their target consumer audience. For more information, visit http://www.gasbuddy.com.

