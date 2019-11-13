Charles Schwab to Receive sfBIG Icon of Marketing Award

Schwab will be Honored at The Cable Car Bell Ringer & BIG Stars Awards on November 13, 2019

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 13, San Francisco’s marketing community will gather to honour Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. with the first annual sfBIG Icon of Marketing Award at The Cable Car Bell Ringer & BIG Stars Awards event. The award will be accepted in person by Jonathan M. Craig, who serves as a senior executive vice president for Investor Services, Retirement Plan Services and Marketing for the company.



sfBIG, the San Francisco Bay Area Interactive Group, is a non-profit professional association dedicated to connecting brands, agencies, media, and technology to further educate and connect the local industry and serve as a trusted voice for the community, while growing digital innovation and jobs in the Bay Area. For over a decade, sfBIG has been celebrating Innovation in marketing and advertising in the Bay Area. Each year, the organization formally celebrates this great work with an awards party. The BIG Star Awards include recognition for Agency of the Year, David Smith Campaign of the Year, Brand of The Year and more.

sfBIG introduced the Icons of Marketing Award to recognize the pioneering professionals who have contributed to the innovation and spirit that inspires our industry today. Past winners have included Jeff Goodby and former mayor Willie Brown, among many others.

The Charles Schwab Corporation offers investors a contemporary, full-service approach to build and manage their investments, providing investment-related products, services, and sophisticated financial planning that combine the best of what people and technology have to offer. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiary, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC, https://www.sipc.org), and affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products.

Mr. Craig has leadership responsibilities for Schwab’s Investor Services and Schwab Retirement Plan Services, Inc. which respectively serve the firm’s clients who invest on their own or through a workplace retirement plan. He also oversees the Marketing function that is responsible for building the Schwab brand and fueling growth through communication and outreach to clients, prospects, influencers and employees.

Since joining Schwab in 2000, he has held a variety of roles driving growth for the franchise, including chief marketing officer and leadership of Schwab’s client solutions unit, which encompassed Schwab’s third-party mutual fund, ETF and fixed income platforms, managed account solutions, alternative investments, insurance services, and cash and margin lending products. He also served as Chief of Staff to Charles R. Schwab, founder and chairman of The Charles Schwab Corporation.

Prior to joining Schwab, Craig was employed with AT&T, where he held a variety of management positions in marketing, advertising and sales.

Craig received his Master of Business Administration degree from the University of California, Berkeley, and an undergraduate degree in economics and political science from McGill University in Montreal, Canada. In addition, Craig has completed Executive Education at the Harvard Business School, University of Chicago Booth School of Business, and the University of Virginia Graduate School of Business.

“This award represents the loud voice of brands, agencies and marketing service partners who make it truly a ‘San Francisco treat’ for marketing professionals,” says John Durham, CEO/Managing Partner Catalyst SF and current president of sfBIG. “We’re pleased to recognize Schwab this year. The company, in addition to giving us thought leaders like Mr. Craig, has contributed much to our community, proving that many of the greatest innovations in marketing happen here in the Bay Area.”

For over a decade, sfBIG has been celebrating Innovation in Marketing and Advertising in the Bay Area. Every year the organization, formally celebrate this outstanding work with an awards party to celebrate the success of different individuals or agencies in the Bay Area. The Cable Car Bell Ringer & BIG Stars Awards takes place at the Marines’ Memorial Hotel on November 13, 2019 and includes recognition for Agency of the Year, Campaign of the Year, Creative BIG Star of the Year and much more. Details and tickets for the event can be found here: https://sfbig.org/event/2019-cable-car-bell-ringer-and-big-stars-awards-gala/

