AMAG Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 5:20 p.m. GMT (12:20 p.m. EST)

London, U.K.





Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. EST

New York, NY

A live audio webcast will be accessible through the Investors section of the company’s website at www.amagpharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the company’s website for 30 days.

About AMAG

AMAG is a pharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovative products to patients with unmet medical needs. The company does this by leveraging its development and commercial expertise to invest in and grow its pharmaceutical products across a range of therapeutic areas, including women’s health. For additional company information, please visit www.amagpharma.com.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Contact:

Loraine Spreen

617-866-0303







