Mobivity Launches Personalized Offers and Promotions Platform to Consumers Across All Print and Digital Marketing Channels

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON), creators of the award-winning customer personalization platform, Recurrency, today announced the launch of its Omnichannel Offers and Promotions Management platform . The Offers and Promotions feature will allow brands to generate unique 1:1 codes that can be attached to a text message offer, receipt-printed promotion, or existing marketing channels external to Recurrency. This allows brands to “turn and burn” codes that tie the consumer’s unique identity directly to redemptions. This brings the power that digital-first brands enjoy in managing and deploying dynamic, personalized, and digitally driven offers online into the brick and mortar space - at scale - for the very first time.



Mobivity is proud to launch the new personalized Offers and Promotions platform with Subway® restaurants, the largest restaurant chain in the world by restaurant count. Likely the largest deployment of its kind across the restaurant industry, the large scale solution marks the shift to a true omnichannel offer management solution that will track marketing effectiveness across interactions in every phase of the customer journey; from interactive channels like in-app purchases, email, and SMS promotions, to printed offers like receipts and free-standing inserts.

“We have been proud partners with Subway® for nearly five years and are honored to continue the growth of our work with one of the world’s most well-known brands,” said Dennis Becker, Mobivity Chairman and CEO. “The launch of our Offers and Promotions platform into Subway’s technology and marketing system is a testament to Subway’s belief in our ability to help them drive guest frequency and spend in a measurable and data-driven way, and their commitment to elevating the guest experience across the physical-digital divide.”

Mobivity’s Recurrency platform is currently deployed to more than 30,000 Subway restaurants worldwide including the United States, with global expansion led by Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland. Subway currently uses the Recurrency platform to send personalized mobile messaging campaigns to customers, print targeted offers and promotions on guest receipts, and capture and analyze basket-level point-of-sale data to measure the effect each marketing campaign has on their guest frequency and spend. Mobivity’s Offers and Promotions platform was launched into Subway® restaurants in early October, providing an attributable closed-loop marketing offer management solution.

“Subway guests want a modern digital experience that engages them how and when they want,” said Rob Tedesco, Subway’s Vice President for digital and consumer technology. “Mobivity and Subway have partnered together for the last five years to bring great offers to guests and we’re excited to continue our partnership with Recurrency.”

To learn more about how Mobivity’s Recurrency Offers and Promotions feature can help brands, visit our website today .

About Mobivity

Brick and mortar stores struggle to manage customer connections in a digital world. Mobivity provides a platform to connect national restaurants, retailers, personal care brands, and their partners with customers to increase retention, visits, and spend. Mobivity’s Recurrency platform increases customer engagement and frequency by capturing detailed POS transaction records, analyzing customer habits, and motivating customers and employees through data-driven messaging applications and rewards. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

About Subway® Restaurants

The Subway restaurant chain continues to evolve the dining experience, offering guests in more than 100 countries quality ingredients, as well as robust flavor combinations with nearly 7 million made-to-order sandwiches created each day. The Subway brand provides an alternative to traditional fast food offering guests billions of sandwich, salad and wrap combinations. All Subway restaurants are owned and operated by almost 21,000 Franchise Owners who employ hundreds of thousands of people globally. Franchise Owners and the company are committed to eliminating hunger by supporting hunger relief programs around the world.

The Subway experience is also delivered online at Subway.com , through Subway.com/Delivers , and the Subway® App.

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2019 Subway IP LLC

Media Contacts

Jennifer Handshew • Marketing Communications, Mobivity

jennifer.handshew@mobivity.com • (917) 359-8838

Dennis Becker • Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mobivity

(877) 282-7660

Investor Relations Contacts

Brett Maas • Managing Partner, Hayden IR

brett@haydenir.com • (646) 536-7331

Jeff Stanlis • Partner and Vice President, Communications, Hayden IR

jeff@haydenir.com • (602) 476-1821

Lynn Tiscareno • Chief Financial Officer, Mobivity

(877) 282-7660



