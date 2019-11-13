Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to Present at Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM), a biopharmaceutical company aimed at developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity, today announced that Hunter Smith, Chief Financial Officer of Rhythm, will present a corporate overview at the Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 1:50 p.m. ET in New York, NY.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website at www.rhythmtx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Rhythm website for 30 days following each presentation.

About Rhythm

Rhythm is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm is currently evaluating the efficacy and safety of setmelanotide, the company’s MC4R agonist, in Phase 3 studies in patients with Pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) deficiency obesity, Leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, Bardet-Biedl syndrome, and Alström syndrome. The company is leveraging the Rhythm Engine -- comprised of its Phase 2 basket study, TEMPO Registry, GO-ID genotyping study and Uncovering Rare Obesity program -- to improve the understanding, diagnosis and potentially the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. For healthcare professionals, visit www.UNcommonObesity.com for more information. For patients and caregivers, visit www.LEADforRareObesity.com for more information. The company is based in Boston, MA.

