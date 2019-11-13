Global Polypropylene (PP) Market Outlook 2019 – Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2025

WiseGuyReports has added new market study to its database, titled “2019 Global and Regional Polypropylene (PP) Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

In the beginning, the report comprises of forecasted valuation and growth rate of the Global Polypropylene (PP) Market, as per the analysis of the researchers. This report on the global Polypropylene (PP) market offers an overview of the current market trends, drivers, restraints, and metrics and also provides a viewpoint for significant segments. Forecasts regarding the growth of the market in specific sectors are also mentioned. The scope of the report also covers a detailed segmental analysis. A regional analysis of the global Polypropylene (PP) market is also included, across the regions of Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa along with detailed country-level market sizes.

Research Methodology

The report has its roots definitely set in meticulous strategies provided by the expert data analysts. The research methodology involves the collection of information by analysts only to have them analyzed and filtered thoroughly in an attempt to provide relevant predictions about the market over the review period. The research process further includes interviews with chief market influencers, which makes the primary research relevant and practical. The secondary method gives a clear peek into the demand and supply connection. The market approaches adopted in the report offer accurate data analysis and provides a tour of the entire market. Both primary and secondary methods of data collection have been deployed. In addition, publicly available sources such as annual reports, SEC filings, and white papers have been used by data analysts for a profound understanding of the market. The research methodology evidently reflects an intent to extract a comprehensive view of the market by having it analyzed against numerous parameters. The valuable inputs improve the report and offer an edge over the peers.

Competitive Analysis

The report also highlights the top market players in the global Polypropylene (PP) market and evaluates their position in the market. Insights on annual revenue, geographical presence of key market players, both global and regional, along with their growth strategies and initiatives for research and development is also provided. The report also includes emerging market players and their approach to expand their market standing. The report consists of future plans of the market players to increase investments towards research and development projects and marketing activities to maintain their position in the market over the review period. Furthermore, the report includes strategic business partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures, to uphold the competitive nature of the global Polypropylene (PP) market in the foreseeable future.

Polypropylene is a thermoplastic polymer produced by polymerization of propylene. It is used in packaging, automotive components, electrical and electrical appliances etc. Polypropylene is currently one of the fastest growing polymers. Much of this growth is attributed to polypropylene’s ability to displace conventional materials (wood, glass, metal) and other thermoplastics at lower cost. Polypropylene (PP) is a tough, rigid plastic and produced in a variety of molecular weights and crystallinities.

Demand Scenario

The global production of Polypropylene resin is 55.9 MMT in 2018 and is estimated to reach 83.17 MMT by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.84% for the forecasted period. While, on the other hand, in terms of demand, the market is USD 97.4 billion in 2018 and would reach USD 147.23 billion by 2025 growing at a rate of 6.08% compounded annually.

Growth By Region

China and Russia will be the leading contributors to polypropylene capacity in the future and will account for 45% of global capacity addition over the next five years

Growth By End Use Industry

The packaging sector accounts for more than 30% of global polypropylene demand in 2018 and is driven in turn by demand from developing Chinese and Indian markets.

Drivers Vs. Constraints

Factors such as rising demand from automotive, construction and automotive industries, increasing demand for consumer disposable products, preference in packaging industry are expected to drive the market. On the other hand, volatile raw material prices, economic uncertainty on some countries drive hinder the growth

Industry Structure

Capacity additions have brought considerable cost savings in the PP industry. The producers are expected to focus on costs and cash flows. Western Europe is expected to be a net importer for the forecasted period.

