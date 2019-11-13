$9+ Billion Weight Monitoring and Body Temperature Monitoring Devices & Equipment Market Forecasts, 2015-2030

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market was valued at about $5.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $9.02 billion at a CAGR of 13.7% through 2022. Major players in the market are Philips Healthcare, Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, and 3M. North America was the largest region in the weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market in 2018.



The rising prevalence of obesity is one of the major drivers of the weight monitoring devices and equipment market. In 2016, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), 1.9 billion adults around the globe were diagnosed, over weight and also over 340 million children of 5 to 19 years across the globe were overweight. In order to curb the increase of obesity, weight monitoring devices can play a vital role by reminding the user to follow a certain diet or monitor the exercising habits of the individual. Thereby driving the demand for weight monitoring devices, thus driving the market growth.



Product recall acts as a restraint on the weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market. For instance, in 2016, US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recalled many digital thermometers due to wrong calibration and incorrect display of body temperature. Also, thermometers manufactured by 3M company were recalled by FDA after a prolonged investigation due to incorrect display of body temperature. Similarly, in 2015, Bestmed LLC, a US-based company has called for a nationwide recall of a specific model of digital thermometer resulting in financial and reputation loss. Such high number of product recall hampers the market growth.



Use of wearables is a trend that is prevalent in the weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market. Many companies such as Apple, Google and Samsung are investing in the research and development of wearables. The wearables have high end sensors attached to it which measures and monitors body temperature and weight. Various new products are being launched in the wearable's category. For example, Blue Spark's, Temp Traq is a wearable temperature monitor. Also, Fitbit's wearable, tracks and monitors weight.



Stringent FDA regulations need to be followed in the weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market. FDA has a set of good manufacturing practices designed for the monitoring of body temperature and weight monitoring devices. FDA monitors the safety and effectiveness of these devices. Part 880 of the FDA regulations pertains to general hospital and personal use devices; subpart C relates to personal use monitoring devices. Weight monitoring devices are classified by FDA as class I devices. The manufacturers are tasked with the thorough inspection, measuring and testing efficiency, and ensuring it meets the intended purposes. Once this is finished the manufacturer must calibrate the device according to a set of rules or limits to improve the precision and accuracy to the readings. After all this is completed the FDA will take their final call regarding the certification of the device.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market Characteristics



3. Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices And Equipment Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices And Equipment Forecast Market, 2019 - 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Weight Monitoring Devices

Temperature Monitoring Devices

4.2. Global Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Settings

Ambulatory

Surgical Centers

4.3. Global Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market, Segmentation By Temperature Monitoring Devices, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Table Top Temperature Monitoring Devices

Hand Held Temperature Monitoring Devices

Wearable Continuous Monitoring Thermometers

Temperature Monitoring Sensors & Smart Temperature Patches

5. Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Profiled



Philips Healthcare

Medtronic

GE Healthcare

Abbott Laboratories

3M

