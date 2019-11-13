Capitala Group’s Growth Fund Announces Successful Exit of BTM

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capitala Group (“Capitala”), a provider of capital to lower middle market companies, is pleased to announce that CapitalSouth Growth Fund IV, L.P. has had a successful exit from its investment in BTM Company, LLC. (“BTM”), a manufacturer of sheet metal joining systems and products for automation.



Headquartered in Marysville, Michigan, BTM is a global leader in the design and engineering of specialty presses, production systems, precision tooling and work holding equipment. For over 50 years, BTM has provided customers with innovative equipment and tooling in the sheet metal industry.

“Capitala first invested in BTM in June 2015 and this partnership provided necessary capital and insights to advance BTM to the next phase of growth,” stated Adam Richeson, Managing Director at Capitala Group. “This is a great example of our growth capital strategy at work and we wish them continued success in the future.”

About Capitala Group

Capitala Group is a $3.0 billion asset management firm that has been providing capital to lower middle market companies through its credit, growth and equity investment strategies throughout North America for twenty years. Since its inception in 1998, Capitala has invested in over 150 companies and seeks to partner with strong management teams to create value and generate superior risk-adjusted returns for its individual and institutional investors. For more information, definition and details visit Capitala Group’s website at www.CapitalaGroup.com .

Contacts:

Steve Arnall

CFO | COO

sarnall@capitalagroup.com

Katina Cole Jakubowski

Director of Marketing

kjakubowski@capitalagroup.com

