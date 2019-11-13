Mike Knapp Joins Silverline As New Director of Life Sciences

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silverline, a Salesforce Platinum Consulting Firm headquartered in New York City, today announced that Mike Knapp joined the Healthcare and Life Sciences practice as Director of Life Sciences. Mike will lead the pharma, biotech, and medical device sub verticals, serving clients to ensure personalized, end-to-end engagement with their customers in a complex industry in which patient expectations and solutions are continually evolving.

"It's an honor to join the Life Sciences group at Silverline, focusing on core customer challenges that pharma, biotech, and medical device organizations face every day. Having been in a similar seat for brands ranging from small specialty products to large multi-billion dollar brands, I understand the challenges our clients face in delivering compelling customer experiences in such a complex, multi-stakeholder ecosystem with sometimes competing objectives,” said Mike Knapp, Director, Life Sciences at Silverline. “With patient expectations rising every day and the current solutions available to harness an abundance of data through technology, a grand opportunity exists to connect those stakeholders and ultimately, patients, through technology rooted in insights and patient needs at the forefront — all in a compliant, responsible manner. I hope my experience on the client side, in tandem with the world-class platforms and technology experts at Silverline, will help raise the bar in the Healthcare space for our clients by marrying strategy and technology."

Before joining Silverline’s Healthcare and Life Sciences practice, Mike held executive roles in both sales and marketing in the agency, consulting, and corporate settings, including brand and product marketing leadership roles at Eli Lilly across Lilly Neuroscience, Oncology, and Autoimmune, among other leading businesses in Healthcare. In his previous roles, he led both patient and HCP-targeted marketing efforts for new treatments and delivered solutions around patient engagement and customer support programs, ensuring the union of big-picture strategy and day-to-day execution for the good of his clients and those they serve.

"Life Sciences is undergoing industry-wide changes driven not only by advances in science and technology, but also by evolving consumer expectations and behavior. Mike has spent the last 20 years in the Life Sciences industry as a senior leader in sales, marketing, and operational roles, practicing the business that we advise on,” said Matt Gretczko, SVP & GM, Healthcare and Life Sciences at Silverline. "Having Mike join the team reinforces our dedication to combining industry depth and strategic experience with technical resources to deliver value and solutions to our customers while also elevating the importance of engagement and experience in all facets of Healthcare delivery.”

In addition to the enthusiasm and expertise he brings to Silverline’s Healthcare and Life Sciences practice, Mike is passionate about volunteering in local schools in both athletic and marketing leadership capacities.

About Silverline

Silverline creates unique digital experiences that transform the way our clients do business. As a Salesforce Platinum Partner, Silverline leverages best practices acquired through 1,200+ implementations, with significant expertise in the Financial Services and Healthcare industries. Our Industry solution focus combines Strategic Advisory, technical implementation, and ongoing Managed Services to enable organizations to achieve maximum value with the Salesforce platform. Additionally, Silverline offers CalendarAnything, a popular AppExchange application, and industry-proven accelerators.

