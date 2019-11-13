Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Outlook 2019 – Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2025

WiseGuyReports has added new market study to its database, titled “2019 Global and Regional Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Report Overview:

In the beginning, the report comprises of forecasted valuation and growth rate of the Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market, as per the analysis of the researchers. This report on the global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market offers an overview of the current market trends, drivers, restraints, and metrics and also provides a viewpoint for significant segments. Forecasts regarding the growth of the market in specific sectors are also mentioned. The scope of the report also covers a detailed segmental analysis. A regional analysis of the global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market is also included, across the regions of Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa along with detailed country-level market sizes.

Research Methodology

The report has its roots definitely set in meticulous strategies provided by the expert data analysts. The research methodology involves the collection of information by analysts only to have them analyzed and filtered thoroughly in an attempt to provide relevant predictions about the market over the review period. The research process further includes interviews with chief market influencers, which makes the primary research relevant and practical. The secondary method gives a clear peek into the demand and supply connection. The market approaches adopted in the report offer accurate data analysis and provides a tour of the entire market. Both primary and secondary methods of data collection have been deployed. In addition, publicly available sources such as annual reports, SEC filings, and white papers have been used by data analysts for a profound understanding of the market. The research methodology evidently reflects an intent to extract a comprehensive view of the market by having it analyzed against numerous parameters. The valuable inputs improve the report and offer an edge over the peers.

Request Free Sample Report at: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4353220-global-polyvinyl-chloride-pvc-market-by-end-use

Competitive Analysis

The report also highlights the top market players in the global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market and evaluates their position in the market. Insights on annual revenue, geographical presence of key market players, both global and regional, along with their growth strategies and initiatives for research and development is also provided. The report also includes emerging market players and their approach to expand their market standing. The report consists of future plans of the market players to increase investments towards research and development projects and marketing activities to maintain their position in the market over the review period. Furthermore, the report includes strategic business partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures, to uphold the competitive nature of the global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market in the foreseeable future.

View Detailed, Report at : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4353220-global-polyvinyl-chloride-pvc-market-by-end-use

Polyvinyl Chloride is one of the widely produced polymers along with polypropylene, polyethylene, and PET. Its properties such as lightweight, resistance, high mechanical strength, makes it widely used in applications such as Packaging, Construction, Electrical, and Automotive

Demand Scenario

The global production of Polyvinyl Chloride resin is 44.3 MMT in 2018 and is estimated to reach 59.72 MMT by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.36% for the forecasted period. While, on the other hand, in terms of demand, the market is USD 59.1 billion in 2018 and would reach USD 88.63 billion by 2025 growing at a rate of 5.96% compounded annually.

Growth By Region

APAC leads the production market with more than 50% market share in 2018 followed by North America and Western Europe and is expected to dominate for the forecasted period as well. However, MEA is expected to be the fastest growing market for PVC at a CAGR of 5.9% for the period as a result of growth in end-use industries like Automotive, Construction, Electricals in Saudi Arabia, South Africa and others.

Growth By End Use Industry

Construction, packaging, electrical are the major end-use industries of PVC accounting to more than 70% of the market share in 2018. The remaining market is from other industries like agriculture, automotive, and footwear. Construction industry leads the market with half of the share in 2018 while Electrical and Electronic industry is expected to be the fastest growing industry for the forecasted period.

Drivers Vs. Constraints

Factors such as increasing spend in construction / infrastructure industry in emerging regions like APAC, and LATAM, growth in automotive industry are expected to drive the market. On the other hand, volatile raw material prices, stringent regulations particularly in North America and Europe limit the use of PVC. To overcome such challenges, companies are focusing on bio-based alternatives to PVC.

Industry Structure

North America and Europe have high capacity utilization while, APAC has excess capacity. The weak demand in Europe has led to changes in the industry structure in terms of acquisitions, quitting the market, some companies selling their PVC units, etc. In Italy, the production of PVC ceased completely

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

About us:

Wise Guy Reports are a part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the global.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

sales@wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.