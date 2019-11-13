Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Report 2019: World Solar PV Capacity Estimated to Increase Significantly from 593.9GW in 2019 to 1,582.9GW in 2030

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market, Update 2019 - Global Market Size, Market Share, Average Price, Regulations, and Key Country Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report offers comprehensive information and understanding of the solar PV market.



The report provides a clear overview of and detailed insight into the global solar PV market. It explains the key drivers and challenges affecting the market and provides data covering historic and forecast market size, average cost, installed capacity and generation globally, and in twelve key solar PV markets - US, China, India, Japan, Republic of Korea, Australia, France, Germany, UK, Turkey, Spain and Italy.



Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) capacity is estimated to increase significantly from 593.9 gigawatt (GW) in 2019 to 1,582.9GW in 2030 following significant capacity additions by China, India, Germany, the US and Japan. Annual capacity addition was significant in China and the US during 2006-2018, which was mainly due to support programs such as solar PV targets in China and the Sunshot initiative in the US.



The Asia-Pacific (APAC) is the largest regional market in terms of cumulative capacity with a share of 58.1% of global solar PV capacity in 2018. In terms of net annual additions, APAC alone installed 64.5GW of solar PV, which represents 70.8% of net installations in the same year. APAC is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period 2019 to 2030 due to an increase in capacity installations, led by countries such as China, India and Japan.



China is the largest market for solar PV in the world. Solar PV capacity in China increased significantly from 864MW in 2010 to 174.8GW in 2018. The cumulative capacity saw a significant increase during 2015-2018. The solar PV market in China had a remarkable year in 2017, recording 53.1GW - the highest annual solar PV addition between 2010 and 2018.



In September 2018, China increased its target for renewables to account for at least 35% of electricity consumption by 2030. The new plan boosts 2020 targets for non-hydro renewables for the regions of Inner Mongolia, Yunnan and Xinjiang, with Inner Mongolia's goal for this year increasing from 13% to 18%. The country's target of 105GW of cumulative installed PV power, which was originally planned to be achieved by 2020, has already been surpassed by more than 50% in 2018. China is now targeting between 210GW and 270GW of solar PV capacity by 2020.



During 2019 to 2030, the country is set to have the largest capacity additions each year with more than 25GW planned to be added annually. About a third of the global capacity addition during this period is set to be from installations in China.



Scope



Solar PV market study at global level and at key country level, covering countries such as US, China, India, Japan, Republic of Korea, Australia, France, Germany, UK, Turkey, Spain and Italy.

Coverage of the key growth drivers, challenges and policy support related to each country's solar PV market

Historic (2006-2018) and forecast data (2019-2030) for cumulative and annual installed solar PV capacity

Segmentation on cumulative installed capacity based on region / state, grid connectivity and type

Market share of the solar PV module manufacturers in 2018

Average capital cost and market size for the 2010-2018 period, and forecast for the 2019-2030 period

Key Topics Covered



1 Table of Contents



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Installed Capacity for Solar PV to Reach 1,583 GW by 2030

2.2 Asia-Pacific the largest regional Solar PV market in 2018

2.3 China remains the largest market in terms of annual and cumulative capacity additions

2.4 Solar PV Installation Costs fell 70.2% from 2010-2018

2.5 Global Market Size of Solar PV to reach $92.4 billion by 2030



3 Introduction

3.1 Solar Photovoltaic (PV), Overview

3.2 Types of Solar Modules

3.2.1 Crystalline Silicon Modules

3.2.2 Thin-film Technology

3.3 Nature of Solar Installations

3.3.1 By Grid Connectivity

3.3.2 End-User Type

3.4 Solar PV, Value Chain

3.5 Report Guidance



4 Solar PV Market, Global

4.1 Solar PV Market, Global, Overview

4.2 Key Findings

4.3 Solar PV Market, Global, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

4.3.1 Solar PV Market, Global, Installed Capacity by Region, 2018

4.3.2 Solar PV Market, Global, Installed Capacity by Key Countries, 2018

4.4 Solar PV Market, Global, Generation, 2010-2030

4.4.1 Solar PV Market, Global, Generation by Region, 2018

4.4.2 Solar PV Market, Global, Generation by Key Countries, 2018

4.5 Solar PV Market, Global, Market Size, 2010-2030

4.6 Solar PV Market, Global, Trends

4.6.1 Decreasing system prices of PV will continue to drive the global PV market

4.6.2 Auction mechanism to boost solar PV capacity additions in future

4.6.3 Renewable energy sources, including Solar to support in controlling carbon emissions

4.7 Solar PV Market, Global, Empowered Employment

4.7.1 Solar PV Market, Global, Number of Jobs (Thousands), 2012-2018

4.7.2 Solar PV Market, Global, Number of Jobs by Region, 2018

4.7.3 Solar PV Market, Global, Number of Jobs by Country (Thousands), 2018

4.8 Solar PV Market, Global, Module Manufacturers' Market Share (%), 2018

4.8.1 Solar PV Market, Global, Module Manufacturers' Market Share by type of Solar Modules (%), 2018



5 Solar PV Market, United States



6 Solar PV Market, China



7 Solar PV Market, India



8 Solar PV Market, Japan



9 Solar PV Market, Republic of Korea



10 Solar PV Market, Australia



11 Solar PV Market, France



12 Solar PV Market, Germany



13 Solar PV Market, United Kingdom



14 Solar PV Market, Turkey



15 Solar PV Market, Spain



16 Solar PV Market, Italy



17 Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Jinko Solar Holding Co. Ltd.

JA Solar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Trina Solar Limited

LONGi Solar Technology Co. Ltd

Canadian Solar

Hanwha Q CELLS Co. Ltd.

Risen Energy Co. Ltd.

GCL System Integration Technology Co. Ltd.

Shunfeng Photovoltaic International Limited

First Solar Inc.

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited

SunPower Corporation

3Sun Srl

Hanergy Holding Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9pqcuq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.