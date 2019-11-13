Truckstop.com announces Book It Now for Freight Marketplace

-New feature allows freight brokers and 3PLs of any size to add instant load booking functionality to their business-Carriers will be able to see Book It Now loads from freight brokers they know on Truckstop Mobile

/EIN News/ -- FreightWaves LIVE, CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One month after announcing the successful completion of the Book It Now pilot program, Truckstop.com, the largest neutral freight matching marketplace in North America, announced that Book It Now will be available beginning November 18, 2019. The new feature will be available free, for a limited time, to freight brokers using Truckstop.com Load Board Pro. The feature is free for carriers and will appear on their Truckstop Mobile application.

“It’s cliché to talk about innovation as ‘disruption’,” said Paris Cole, CEO of Truckstop.com. “As one of the original tech innovators in the transportation industry, we’re not trying to disrupt the system, we’re making it better. By leveraging our neutral freight matching marketplace, Book It Now gives freight brokers a way to cover their loads more efficiently with carriers they trust.”

Early feedback from the Book It Now pilot program indicates that brokers may save as many as 2-3 hours covering loads depending on market conditions and lanes. Freight brokers decide the rate and allow their preferred carriers to instantly book loads, eliminating negotiations. The time saved allows the broker to move more loads, grow their client lists, and increase their bottom line. For carriers, Book It Now allows them to instantly book loads with brokers they trust and receive an automated rate confirmation. By eliminating extra phone calls, carriers have more time to grow their business or spend more time with their family.

“Anyone that’s listened to my show, or attended my training knows that I advocate heavily to know your numbers and understand your expenses,” said Kevin Rutherford, Founder and CEO of LetsTruck and Host of Trucking Business & Beyond on SiriusXM. “For carriers and owner operators that understand how much it costs to run their business and stay on the road, Book It Now is a game changer. It saves them time, strengthens relationships with their preferred brokers, and helps them grow their business.”

Once a carrier has been added to a broker’s preferred carrier list, they can see their Book It Now loads on Truckstop Mobile. Before booking the load, the carrier is able to see all the important information needed to make a decision such as: the rate, pickup and drop off information, broker information, and other pertinent details about the load. By working with trusted partners, Book It Now increases the quality and security of the freight marketplace.

“It’s important not to underestimate the role relationships play in our industry,” continued Cole. “Our customers want to work with people they know and trust. Book It Now facilitates deeper relationships by creating a network of preferred partners that our customers can rely on for their business.”

Brokers and 3PLs interested in adding Book It Now to their environment can contact Truckstop.com at tsi@truckstop.com or visit https://truckstop.com/product/integrations.

About Truckstop.com

For nearly 25 years, Truckstop.com has been a trusted partner for carriers and brokers in the spot market, giving them tools to be successful and efficient through the entire freight lifecycle. As the internet’s largest neutral freight marketplace, Truckstop.com provides the scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers the freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their business. Whether on the road or in the office, Truckstop.com is the single source for products and solutions for the entire freight lifecycle. To learn how Truckstop.com is helping move our industry forward, visit: www.truckstop.com.

