Big Data and Data Analytics Market in Homeland Security is Forecast to Reach $11B in 2022 at CAGR of 17.5%

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Big Data and Data Analytics in Homeland Security is Forecast to Reach $11B in 2022

The "Big Data & Data Analytics, Homeland Security & Public Safety: Global Market 2017-2022"report forecasts that this industry’s revenues will grow at a 2015-2022 CAGR of 17.5%, reaching $11 Billion by 2022.The use of big data and data analytics by Homeland Security, Public Safety organizations and intelligence agencies is on the rise, mostly because the world is becoming more digital and connected.

This is creating new opportunities, not only for data collection and storage, but also for intelligence processing, exploitation, dissemination, and analysis. Big data and data analytics technologies can increase the investigative capabilities of intelligence organizations in many relevant aspects, including: war on crime & terror, defense from cyber-attacks, public safety analytics, disaster and mass incident management, and development of predictive capabilities. All fields of Intelligence benefit from big data growth including Osint Market, Sigint Market, Cyber defense activities, financial investigations

We forecast that the big data and data analytics in Homeland Security and Public Safety market in Asia Pacific and Europe to grow rapidly, with CAGR in the low 20s, especially due to the Chinese and Western European markets.

The report also highlights the top market players in the global Big Data & Data Analytics market and evaluates their position in the market. Insights on annual revenue, geographical presence of key market players, both global and regional, along with their growth strategies and initiatives for research and development is also provided. The report also includes emerging market players and their approach to expand their market standing.

