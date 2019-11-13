UK Homeland Security & Public Safety Market 2019-2022|CAGR of 11.3% ,Technology Advancement,Regional Analysis,Forecast

The global UK Homeland Security & Public Safety market report was curated by conducting an extensive evaluation and by applying various key methodologies.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The UK is facing security problems with a far greater reach than its economic ones. ISIS terror threats are alarming and show no signs of declining. The present UK security measures, which have been effective in the past, cannot meet the 21st century ISIS-inspired terror tactics (following 5 years of security agencies’ budget and personnel cuts). A revision of the UK security infrastructure and funding is already underway.

The transformation of the UK security infrastructure and HLS budgets is best expressed in the words of David Cameron, UK Prime Minister, in the aftermath of the Brussels carnage: "They could just as well be attacks in Britain or in France or Germany, or elsewhere in Europe and we need to stand together against these appalling terrorists and make sure they can never win".

Following a 5-year CAGR of 2-3%, this UK Homeland Security Market research forecasts a 4-fold increase in the 2015-2020 market, at a CAGR of 11.3% .

The two-volume (*) + one "UK Homeland Security & Public Safety Market – 2016-2022" report is the most comprehensive review of the UK HLS market available today. It provides a detailed and reasoned roadmap of this growing market.

The UK Security Market Forecast covers the Homeland Security Immigration Enforcement & Public Safety markets since, in most cases, products and services have dual or triple use applications and present the same business opportunities (e.g., biometric modalities are used for the following three sectors: counter-crime, immigration enforcement and counter terror).

Questions answered in this UK Homeland Security & Public Safety Market Report

• What will the UK HLS market size and trends be during 2016-2022?

• Which submarkets provide attractive business opportunities?

• Who are the decision-makers?

• What drives the UK Homeland Security & Public Safety managers to purchase solutions and services?

• What are the customers looking for?

• What are the technology & services trends?

• What is the market SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?

• What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

