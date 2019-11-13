34th Universal Periodic Review: The Arab Republic of Egypt

Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UK Mission to the UN in Geneva, Julian Braithwaite delivers statement on Egypt during the 34th Session of Universal Periodic Review (UPR), sharing recommendations to improve their human rights record.

By Julian Braithwaite

Thank you Mr President, and thank you Minister for your presence today,

The United Kingdom welcomes Egypt’s steps to address violence against women, including adopting a national strategy for women’s empowerment. We also hope the NGO law will enable civil society organisations to operate more freely.

We remain particularly concerned by restrictions on human rights defenders and political activists, including arrests, travel bans and asset freezes.

We recommend that Egypt:

1) Release those detained for exercising their right to freedom of expression, including all journalists, activists and human rights defenders, and unblock news and social media websites.

2) Implement recommendations from UNCAT to ensure access to medical assistance and family visits in prisons.

3) Strengthen protection and support to victims of all forms of human trafficking, regardless of nationality.

Thank you Mr President.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.