Anesthesia Disposables Market Study 2019 | Global Market Projected to Endure a -0.3% CAGR During 2018-2022

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anesthesia Disposables Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global anesthesia disposables market was valued at about $0.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to decline to $0.3 billion at a CAGR of -0.3% through 2022.



Major players in the market are Ambu A/S (Denmark), Medline Industries, Inc. (USA), Smiths Medical, (USA), Teleflex, Inc. (USA) and Vyaire Medical Inc. (USA)



The anesthesia disposables market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, APAC, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American market is the largest market for anesthesia disposables and is expected to continue to be the largest during the forecast period.



The increase in aging population leads to increased surgeries driving the anesthesia disposable market. Increasing life expectancies paired with age-related comorbidities have resulted in the growth of elderly population who undergo surgeries. The prevalence of cardiovascular disease, arthritis, thyroid disease, and emphysema is steadily increasing, which is proportionally increasing the number of surgeries coupled with growing prevalence of diseases. These diseases are found mainly in elderly people, which is increasing the consumption of anesthesia disposables as they are widely used in the surgical procedures and is driving the market in the forecast period.



Lack of trained anesthesiologists is restraining the market. Anesthetist plays a very vital role in patient's care during and post any surgery or operation. They acquire the ability to offer a premium level care to their patients. As with the increase in number of patients especially for surgery and operations across the globe, the demand of skilled and trained anesthetists also increase. To meet rising patient demand for anesthesia services, countries are facing critical shortage of skilled and trained anesthetists.



For example, in 2017, Centre for Workforce Intelligence, a unit of UK NHS staffing agency Health Education England stated that according to their study, the demand for anesthetic services would grow by 25% by 2033, and would require the number of anesthetists to grow by 300 a year. But according to the statistics, only 130 more a year were added between 2007 and 2015 which is leading to a significant gap in the requirement of trained anesthesiologist across country is likely to hinder the growth of anesthesia disposables market.



The demand for cuffed endotracheal tubes (ETTs) in the pediatrics is growing as compared to the uncuffed ETTs. During pediatric anesthesia, general endotracheal intubation is commonly performed for airway management and positive pres-sure ventilation. Traditionally, uncuffed endo-tracheal tubes (ETTs) are recommended for children up to eight years old. But due to the major disadvantages of the uncuffed ETTs such as an increase in air leakage around the tube, making it difficult to ensure that the child is breathing adequate amounts of oxygen. In addition, the measurement of tidal volume is also compromised. Uncuffed ETTs also allow waste anesthetic gases to escape, contributing significantly to operating room contamination and rendering the anesthetic procedure more expensive. Therefore, the trend is towards increasing usage of cuffed ETTs for the pediatric procedures.



According to American Association of Nurse Anesthetists, facilities should select disposables registered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and follow manufacturer recommendations regarding use, exposure time, and disposal. Also, they should discard disposable single-use devices in a biohazardous bag/container (e.g., breathing circuits, airway devices, orogastric tubes) immediately after use.



Companies Profiled



Ambu A/S

Medline Industries

Smiths Medical

Teleflex

Vyaire Medical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/95jxk9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.