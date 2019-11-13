Interventional Cardiology Devices & Equipment: World Market Projected to Reach $10.27 Billion by 2022

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interventional Cardiology Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global interventional cardiology devices and equipment market was valued at about $8.58 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $10.27 billion at a CAGR of 4.6% through 2022. Major players in the market are GE Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, and Johnson & Johnson.



The interventional cardiology devices and equipment market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, APAC, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American Market is the largest market for interventional cardiology devices and equipment and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period



The interventional cardiology devices and equipment market is being driven by an increase in cardiovascular diseases. Cardiovascular diseases are the health problems which are associated with the blood vessels, circulatory system as well as heart. The rise in cardiovascular diseases has led to rise in healthcare expenditure in medical equipment market which further drives the interventional cardiac devices and equipment market. According to an estimate by WHO, cardiovascular diseases accounted for 17.3 million deaths in 2015 and further claims 23.6 million deaths by 2030.



The intervention cardiology devices and equipment market is being restrained by high cost associated with the procurement and use of interventional cardiology devices. The interventional cardiology devices includes drug-eluting stents, tiny mesh tubes coated with medicines and pacemakers. For instance according to a study the implantable heart devices like pacemakers and stents cost two to six times more in US than in Germany and other European Union countries.



Advancement in the technology of Interventional cardiology devices is one of the major trends in the market. Advanced devices covers the technologically advanced imaging modalities such as IntraVenous Ultrasound (IVUS), Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) and Optocal Cohorent Tomography (OCT). For instance, according to a study published by the US CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) the treatment of cardiovascular diseases has changed substantially due to introduction of new drug therapies and devices such as guidewires and stents which allows the patient to live quality and longer lives.



According to The International Standard for Medical Device Manufacturers ISO 13485:2012, which sets standards regarding both product quality and compliance with governmental regulations, the medical devices manufacturing companies should follow all the strictest regulations. Companies earning this certification have consistently met both regulatory and customer requirements. Within the United States, regulations for medical devices are known as Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). The FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) is responsible for certifying medical devices should meet appropriate standards before they are made available for patient use.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Interventional Cardiology Devices And Equipment Market Characteristics



3. Interventional Cardiology Devices And Equipment Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Interventional Cardiology Devices And Equipment Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Interventional Cardiology Devices And Equipment Forecast Market, 2019 - 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Interventional Cardiology Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Interventional Cardiology Devices And Equipment Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Angioplasty Balloons

Angioplasty Stents

Catheters

Plaque Modification Devices

Other Interventional Cardiology Devices

4.2. Global Interventional Cardiology Devices And Equipment Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Clinics

Cardiac Catheterization Labs

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

5. Interventional Cardiology Devices And Equipment Market Regional & Country Analysis

5.1. Global Interventional Cardiology Devices And Equipment Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Interventional Cardiology Devices And Equipment Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Company Profiles



GE Healthcare

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5yv5rv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.