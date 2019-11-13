TuanChe Limited to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 26, 2019

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TuanChe Limited ("TuanChe" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TC), a leading omni-channel automotive marketplace in China, today announced that it plans to release its third quarter 2019 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. The earnings release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.tuanche.com/.



TuanChe's management will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time or 9:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International: +65-6713-5090 United States Toll Free: +1-866-519-4004 Mainland China: 400-620-8038 Hong Kong, China Toll Free: 800-906-601 Conference ID: 4189837

The replay will be accessible through December 4, 2019, by dialing the following numbers:

International: +61-2-8199-0299 United States Toll Free: +1-855-452-5696 Conference ID: 4189837

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.tuanche.com/.

About TuanChe

Founded in 2010, TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) is a leading omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. TuanChe offers services to connect automotive consumers with various industry players such as automakers, dealers and other automotive service providers. TuanChe provides automotive marketing and transaction related services by integrating its online platforms with offline sales events. Through its integrated marketing solutions, TuanChe turns individual and isolated automobile purchase transactions into large-scale collective purchase activities by creating an interactive many-to-many environment. TuanChe also provides virtual dealership services by connecting automakers and franchised dealerships with secondary dealers, which ultimately helps automakers penetrate and expand into lower-tier cities. Furthermore, leveraging its proprietary data analytics and advanced digital marketing system, TuanChe’s online marketing service platform helps industry customers increase the efficiency and effectiveness of their advertising placements. For more information, please contact ir@tuanche.com .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

TuanChe Limited

Cynthia Tan

Tel: +86-10-6398-6232

Email: ir@tuanche.com

ICR, Inc.

Jack Wang

Tel: +1-646-405-6148

Email: tuanche@icrinc.com







