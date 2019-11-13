Somml Connex Revolutionizes Health Care Experience for Patients, Providers, and Caregivers

/EIN News/ -- Albany, NY, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Somml Health, Inc., a global leader in digital health technology, has announced the launch of Somml Connex, a first-of-its- kind platform in the United States.





This secure HIPAA-compliant digital platform returns patients to the center of their health care by providing real-time health information and communication among patients, health care providers, and caregivers. The platform ensures a secure, seamless connection of real-time data and communication between every component of the patient experience – from hospital to discharge, primary care, specialists, and community-based organizations that might be supporting a patient.

“I started this company from my own personal experience. My mom was hospitalized in Florida, I live in New York State, and my siblings live all over the country. It was a second, full-time job to get timely information about her care and disseminate it to my family, her primary care physician, and her specialists.” said Somml co-founder and CEO Kurt Lozier, whose company is based in the Biomedical Accelerator and Commercialization Center (BACC) at Albany Medical College.

Thirty-two--year-old Bruce Leavitt of Sharon Springs, NY, was recently hospitalized with a rare autoimmune disorder. He spent more than five weeks at Albany Medical Center where he underwent a series of blood tests, CT scans, MRIs, a platelet infusion, and a bone marrow biopsy. A father of three young children, Leavitt says Somml Connex helped put his mind at ease.

“Somml allowed us to stay connected with my doctors, even if they weren’t close-by. We didn’t have to wait for doctors to stop by to know what was going on; we had the information right in hand. We could see everything on the phone. It was a huge stress relief and was seamless, both in the hospital and out. It allowed us to spend more time focusing on just being a family and not chasing information or piecing together conversations.” said Leavitt.

The Somml platform provides transparency along the health care journey. The technology allows patients, family, health care providers, and caregivers to communicate and stay connected by providing instant access to lab results, care plans, medications, doctors’ appointments, and more.

Albany Medical Center is the first health system in the nation to pilot the technology. Nurse Libby Andrus of Albany Medical Center says Somml Connex is a game-changer for patients, their families, and providers alike.

“I love using Somml Connex with my patients and their family members. It gives them more confidence to speak up during their care. As a result, they have a better understanding of what is being done and why.” said Andrus.

Dr. James Desemone, an endocrinologist and director of quality in the Department of Medicine at Albany Medical College, believes the product is a powerful tool that educates and empowers patients.

“Patients are often scared and confused when they enter the health care system and usually only remember about 10 percent of what is communicated by their physician. By obtaining information through Somml Connex, the patient can mentally process what they have learned. This empowers and prepares them to ask their medical professionals more informed and meaningful questions,” said Dr. Desemone.

Somml Health has partnered with Capital District Physicians’ Health Plan, Inc. (CDPHP), Upstate New York’s leading health insurer, to further develop and pilot the program for some of the plan’s 365,000 members. The health plan believes the platform brings the next level of care, with all the providers, care teams, patients, and family connected to their medical data.

“Whether you’re in the hospital or at a routine checkup, it’s normal to want to know the status of your care. Somml Connex gives you instant access to that information and allows you to share it with loved ones,” said CDPHP president and CEO Dr. John Bennett.

Albany Medical Center, also an investor is the only academic health sciences center in northeastern New York, is partnering with Somml Health and CDPHP to deploy this first of-its-kind solution in the United States.

“By connecting patients, families, and care teams with essential data and care plans – all from a single environment, we are able to streamline the delivery of care, reduce confusion and redundancy, and simplify and improve the patient’s experience. Somml Connex is a win-win for patients and providers alike,” said James J. Barba, Albany Med president and CEO.

