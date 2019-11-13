dynaCERT Commences Shipping HydraGEN™ HG-1 and HG-2 Units to MOSOLF Group of Europe

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dynaCERT Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DYA) (OTCQB: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (“dynaCERT” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has commenced shipping one hundred (100) HydraGEN™ Technology Units to Europe, including fifty (50) Units to MOSOLF SE & CO. AG, of Germany (“MOSOLF”) pursuant to the previously announced MOU agreement between dynaCERT and MOSOLF (see Press Release of October 16, 2019).



Under the MOU, MOSOLF, a dealer of dynaCERT, has agreed to an initial purchase of 1,000 HydraGEN™ Technology Units to be delivered in 2020. However, as a result of the immediate initial interest in Europe, fifty (50) dynaCERT HydraGEN™ Technology Units have been ordered this month following receipt of a formal purchase order. Of the fifty (50) Units ordered, forty (40) are for HG-145 Units and are expected to be installed immediately upon delivery. Twenty (20) such HG-145 Units are destined for MOSOLF-owned trucks in Germany, while the other twenty (20) HG-145 Units are destined for large clients of MOSOLF. In addition, MOSOLF has ordered ten (10) dynaCERT HG-2 Units for installation on smaller MOSOLF trucks operating out of one of their distribution depots in southern Germany.

Upon receipt of these Units, dynaCERT’s subsidiary in Germany will be onsite to assist, train and certify MOSOLF staff in the installation process. Michael Mayer, M.Sc., Dipl. Ing (FH), Product and Sales Support Manager of dynaCERT, a qualified field service technician & technical training Instructor based in Germany, will lead the dynaCERT GmbH installations of MOSOLF.

Dr. Joerg Mosolf, Chief Executive Officer of the MOSOLF Group stated, “We are very pleased to accelerate our ordering process and installation schedule of dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ Technology. The MOSOLF Group is anticipating continued strong demand for dynaCERT’s products throughout Europe as market acceptance on the continent has been very solid. The need to reduce carbon emissions in Europe has no boundaries and is a top priority.”

Jim Payne, President and CEO of dynaCERT, stated, “dynaCERT is 100% committed to supporting MOSOLF in Europe as we are with all our dealers world-wide. With this initial shipping order, MOSOLF is demonstrating their rapid response and the genuine capabilities of their highly respected team in Europe.”

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www. dynaCERT .com

READER ADVISORY

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to the potential expansion into new markets, industries and segments, such as diesel- powered use of any the dynaCERT products and sales. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

On Behalf of the Board

Murray James Payne, CEO

For more information, please contact:

Jim Payne, CEO & President

dynaCERT Inc.

#101 – 501 Alliance Avenue Toronto, Ontario M6N 2J1

+1 (416) 766-9691 x 2

jpayne@dynaCERT.com

Investor Relations

dynaCERT Inc.

Nancy Massicotte

+1 (416) 766-9691 x 1

ir@dynaCERT.com



