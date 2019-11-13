Flight Tracking System Market Projection By Dynamics, Trends, Revenue, Technology, Segment, Outlook & Forecast Till 2025

Flight Tracking System Market - 2019-2025

A new market study, titled “Global Flight Tracking System Market By Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Flight Tracking System Market - 2019-2025



Market Overview



The scope of the market includes all the Flight Tracking Systems used in military, commercial, and general aviation aircraft. All the avionics parts and systems that will be used for navigation and communication of the position of the aircraft with the ground station and other aircraft have been included in the study.

Get Sample Report PDF >>

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4589171-global-flight-tracking-system-market-professional-survey-report-2019

The following manufacturers are covered:

Honeywell International Inc

Rockwell Collins, Inc

Garmin International Inc

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd

SKY TRAC SYSTEMS LTD

Spider Tracks Limited

BLUE SKY NETWORK

Aireon LLC

Flight Tracking System-Global Market Status and Trend Report 2019-2025 offers a comprehensive analysis on Flight Tracking System industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. No matter the client is industry insider, potential entrant or investor, the report will provide useful data and information.

This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Key market segments and sub-segments

Evolving market trends and dynamics

Changing supply and demand scenarios

Quantifying market opportunities through market sizing and market forecasting

Tracking current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive insights

Opportunity mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs

Browse Report »

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4589171-global-flight-tracking-system-market-professional-survey-report-2019

The Flight Tracking System market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of above 6% during the forecast period.

The increasing procurements of aircraft in commercial and military aviation sectors with growing passenger traffic and increasing military spending of the countries respectively are anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The mandates made by the regulatory bodies of commercial aviation are making the airlines integrate advanced systems in their fleet to create safe and efficient airspace. For instance, the FAA mandated the use of ADS-B Out on the aircraft operating in most controlled US airspace by January 2020. Such regulations will propel the demand for Flight Tracking Systems in the forecast period. The development of advanced autonomous regional satellite navigation systems is anticipated to boost the growth of Flight Tracking Systems market in the coming years.

The failure of parts and components of Flight Tracking Systems might lead to the grounding of aircraft and in some cases may lead to accidents endangering the lives of passengers. Such situations are anticipated to hamper the growth of companies as they may lose their long-standing partnerships.

Key Market Trends

Civil and Commercial Aviation Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Civil and Commercial Aviation segment of the market currently has the highest share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major driver for the segment is the growing orders and deliveries of commercial aircraft, that are generating demand for new and advanced navigation and control systems for aircraft. Airbus and Boeing have recorded 800 and 806 deliveries in 2018 with approximately more than 7500 aircraft in order backlogs. Another major growth factor is the mandated regulations by the regulatory bodies of commercial aviation are making the airlines integrate advanced systems for safety purposes. The development of new systems like ACAS X may further boost the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific Region is Expected to Generate the Highest Demand During the Forecast Period

Asia Pacific region is expected to generate the highest demand for the Flight Tracking System market during the forecast period. This growth in the market follows the growth of the avionics market in the Asia-Pacific region, which, in turn, is due to the growing commercial and military aircraft fleet in the region. China and India are leading the aviation industry (military and commercial) followed by Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, and the Philippines among others. There are huge aircraft order backlogs of various countries for various aircraft manufactured by Airbus, and Boeing, which will drive the demand for Flight Tracking Systems in this region. Also, the new aircraft programs like COMAC C919 and C929, Mitsubishi Space Jet (MRJ), KAI KF-X (IA IF-X), J-31, and AG600 among others are currently in development stages. Such developmental projects are anticipated to generate demand for new positions and navigation systems.

Competitive Landscape

The Flight Tracking System market is highly fragmented with many suppliers who provide various types of instruments like antennas, gyroscopes, altimeters, sensors, etc. Some of the prominent players in the Flight Tracking System market are Collins Aerospace, Honeywell International Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Garmin Ltd., and Thales Group. Collins Aerospace and Honeywell International Inc. are two major companies that offer aircraft navigation aids to commercial segments whereas BAE Systems, Raytheon Company, and Northrop Grumman Corporation among others are some of the prominent companies that provide navigation equipment to military aircraft. The development of new and advanced positioning systems to accurately locate and navigate the aircraft to its destinations is anticipated to support the company’s long-term growth. However, the faulty parts and components manufactured by the companies may lead to accidents and risk the lives of people onboard aircraft. Such situations might hamper the partnerships of the OEMs and component or system providers.

Customization of the Report

Value chain analysis

Consumer behavior analysis at country level

The report includes six parts, dealing with:

1.) basic information;

2.) the Asia Flight Tracking System Speaker Market;

3.) the North American Flight Tracking System Speaker Market;

4.) the European Flight Tracking System Speaker Market;

5.) market entry and investment feasibility;

6.) the report conclusion.

Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

…

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

The key insights of The report Research:

1.The report Research provides key statistics on the market status of the Flight Tracking System manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

2.The report Research provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications...

Continued...



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.