Gerald Halweg of Tile Institute of America to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

THOUSAND OAKS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tile is the one of the oldest building products, dating back to the Egyptian pyramids 5,000 years ago.

But if a person has a problem with their tile today, whether it be the material itself or its installation, there are very few people with the necessary knowledge and experience they can turn to for help.

Gerald Halweg has dedicated his career to tile for more than 50 years.

Halweg is President and CEO of the Tile Institute of America, assisting the general public and the construction industry with the tile and natural stone used in residential, commercial and industrial construction. Established in 1992, Tile Institute of America is recognized throughout the industry for its expertise.

“We believe that a quality installation deserves quality materials and that these materials have to be installed in a proper manner for longevity of a tile installation,” says Halweg. “There's no reason why tile shouldn't last more than a hundred years if it's installed correctly with the correct materials.”

Halweg’s background in ceramic tiling dates to the mid 1960s.

“I’ve always enjoyed ceramics because I love making things from nothing,” says Halweg. “If you mix the clay and put into a kiln at the right temperature, you get the product that you're anticipating, and you take a lot of pride in the item because you helped create it.

As one of the few tile industry representative in the US, Halweg has authored numerous industry standards, as well as code changes so the public can get the quality that they deserve. His unselfish dedication has made ceramic and natural stone tile public's first choice for finishing materials.

“I love helping people and the general public has no one to turn to if they have a tile or natural stone problem,” says Halweg. “There's no real organization or institute out there that has a desire to help the people. We take clients from any walk of life. All over the world, if they've had a problem and they need a solution, they call me. And I'm more than willing to jump on the plane and go to where they are to be of assistance.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Gerald Halweg in an interview with Jim Masters on November 15th at 12pm EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information, visit www.tileinstituteofamerica.com



