Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market is Predicted to Progress at a CAGR 67.1% during 2018–2023: P&S Intelligence

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence, the global blockchain technology in healthcare market attained a value of $44.6 million in 2017 and is further expected to witness a CAGR of more than 67.1% during the forecast period (2018–2023­). This growth is due to the implementation of blockchain in pharmaceutical supply, growing funding and investments in the technology, and increasing number of regulations for safeguarding consumer data. A distributed system which stores records of data transactions completed online is called blockchain. In healthcare, it helps bring together clinical data across multiple healthcare organizations, such as clinics and hospitals.



Request to get the sample pages of the report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/blockchain-in-healthcare-market/report-sample

The blockchain technology in healthcare market is divided into claims adjudication & billing management, drug discovery & clinical trials, prescription drug abuse, drug supply chain management, clinical data exchange & interoperability, and others, in terms of application. Among these, clinical data exchange & interoperability held the largest (40.0%) share of the market in 2017 and is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is because the blockchain technology can potentially transform the sharing and storage of clinical information and data across the total care continuum, including healthcare partners, patients, and payers.

The major end-users in the blockchain technology in healthcare market are healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, and healthcare payers. Out of these, pharmaceutical companies accounted for the largest share of the market during the historical period (2013–2017), and these are projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is because pharmaceutical companies are actively exploring and adopting the blockchain technology, particularly for supply chain management.

Browse report overview with detailed TOC on "Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2013–2023" at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/blockchain-in-healthcare-market

One of the major driving factors of the blockchain technology in healthcare market is the increasing number of regulations for safeguarding consumer data. Governments across the world are implementing stringent regulations to protect consumer information due to the growing incidents of data breach and theft. For instance, a new European Union data protection rule, the “General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)”, came into effect in May 2018. The GDPR aims to protect EU citizens from data and privacy breaches, and because of the existence of such regulations, companies across the world have to invest in data security.

The growing investments and funding in the technology is another key factor due to which the blockchain in healthcare market is growing. The technology is attracting major funding and investments from both public and private organizations, owing to its enormous scope and possibilities in the field of medicine. For instance, Akiri, a blockchain health startup, received $10.0 million investment from Health2047, a company funded by the American Medical Association, in January 2018. This grant was expected to be used for the creation of a blockchain-based platform for health data.

Make enquiry before buying the report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=blockchain-in-healthcare-market

The need for better management of medical data is creating great opportunities for the players in the blockchain technology in healthcare market. The life sciences and healthcare industries generate and work on huge amounts of data, due to which they are facing problems on several fronts including fragmentation, inconsistency, cybersecurity, and interoperability. The blockchain technology has shown great potential in establishing a healthcare ecosystem that can manage the privacy, security, and interoperability of health data in a better way. In addition, it also assists healthcare providers in delivering better care.

Hence, the rising number of regulations for safeguarding consumer data and increasing investments and funding in the blockchain technology are driving the growth of the market.

More Related Reports by P&S Intelligence

Automotive Blockchain Market

The major growth drivers for the automotive blockchain market are the benefits offered by the blockchain technology, such as real-time monitoring, auditability, and scalability of information. Also, with growing digitization, the technology has become an integral part of information technology (IT) budgets in the automotive industry. Blockchain in the automotive industry is useful in various areas such as mobility solutions, connected cars, supply chain logistics, retailing and leasing, autonomous driving, and IoT applications. The financial divisions of OEMs are now exploring the technology for financial applications. In the coming years, OEMs are expected to employ the technology in other automotive applications.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/automotive-blockchain-market

Digital Health Market

The digital health market is forecasted to witness the fastest growth in APAC, at a CAGR of 26.6%. This growth is attributed to the rising geriatric population and surge in the prevalence of different chronic diseases. In terms of technology, improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing adoption of smart phones, and government support in the form of investments and grants, have fueled the growth of digital health market in the region. Moreover, the successful implementation of telemedicine projects in the regional countries including India has led to the envisioning of a regional telemedicine network connecting the Southeast Asian countries.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/digital-health-market

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.