Hot Runner Market to Exhibit 7.0% CAGR, Rising Adoption of Hot Runners Across Construction and Electrical Appliances to Favor Growth: Fortune Business Insights

Key Companies Covered in the Hot Runner Market Research Report are Milacron, Barnes Group, Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd, Incoe, Seiki Corporation, Gunther, EWIKON, Inglass S.p.A., Synventive, THERMOPLAY S.p.A, among others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barnes Group announced the acquisition of one of the best suppliers of hot runner systems called Gammaflux. The company initiated this acquisition to expand its product portfolio of injection molding. Several manufacturers are planning to join hands with local players to expand their geographical reach and strengthen their market position. Such initiatives are expected to drive the global hot runner systems market. As per the report, the market was valued at USD 2.38 Billion in the year 2018 and is anticipated to be worth USD 4.08 Billion by 2026. Furthermore, the market is expected to exhibit a healthy CAGR of 7.0% between 2019 and 2026.

Fortune Business Insights in a new report, titled “Hot Runners Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Open Gate Hot Runner, Valve Gate Hot Runner), By Industry (Consumer Goods, Medical, Packaging, Automotive, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” offers a detailed intelligent study on the overall scenario of the market. It analyzes different components of the market, having a greater influence on it. These components include segmentation, market overview, market chain analysis, competitive landscape, and others. The report further examines the market with the help of several qualitative and quantitative methods. This will further help readers to gain insights into opportunities, strengthens, challenges, and threats prevailing in the market. This report intends to help stakeholders understand the future growth of the market, thereby helping them to take well-versed decisions for their business.



Browse Complete Report Details with Table of Content and Figures:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/hot-runners-market-101652





As per current hot runner technology market trends, the valve gate hot runner segment is expected to lead the market owing to its cost-effectiveness. As per industry, automotive is expected to emerge dominant owing to the rising preference towards lightweight vehicles among consumers worldwide. The hot runner market size is anticipated to increase owing to the rising demand from other industries such as medical, consumer goods, packaging, and others. As per the report, packaging industry exhibited a share of 23.2% in 2018 and is likely to expand in the market in the forecast years.

Affluent E-commerce Industry to Drive Market in Asia Pacific

In 2018, the market in Asia Pacific was worth USD 955.2 Million and is projected to lead the global hot runner market over the projected horizon. Increasing consumption of packaging and sustainable goods, along with the rise in the manufacturing industry, will drive the market in this region. The flourishing e-commerce industry is another factor responsible for the robust growth of the market in Asia Pacific. In 2018, e-commerce sales in this region were valued at USD 649 Billion. In addition to this, the rising adoption of technologically-advanced packaging techniques will further encourage growth in the market. For instance, now packaging is done with the help of radio-frequency identification to track movement and location of inventory. These factors are contributing to the growth of the market. Among countries, China manufacturers the highest number of hot runner system, which as a result, will increase the sales of these runners in the region.



Sample PDF https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/hot-runners-market-101652





Apart from Asia Pacific, other regions such as Europe, Asia Pacific, and others are estimated to register considerable growth in the foreseeable future.

Milacron and Barnes Group to Adopt New Hot Runner Technologies to Meet the Rising Demand

The report offers a detailed overview of some of the key players operating in the market. These players are continuously putting efforts to adopt new strategies in order to maintain their global presence. Several companies are planning to focus on supply procurement with an aim to minimize the overall cost of the product without compromising on efficiency and quality. Furthermore, companies such as Barnes Group and Milacron are adopting new hot runner technologies to fulfil the increasing requirements and meet new demands.

List of Key Companies Profiled in the Hot Runner Market Research Report are:

Milacron

Barnes Group

Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd

Incoe

Seiki Corporation

Gunther

EWIKON

Inglass S.p.A.

Synventive

THERMOPLAY S.p.A

Among these companies, Milacron announced the launch of upgraded and new molding solutions. One of them being Fusion-series G2 hot runner, which focusses on producing medium and large parts with high quality. These parts are primarily ideal for logistic, automotive, and other applications.



Speak to Analyst https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/hot-runners-market-101652





Table of Contents

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Key Technological Developments Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Hot Runners Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Type (Value) Open Gate Hot Runners Valve Gate Hot Runners Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Industry (Value) Consumer Goods Medical Packaging Automotive Others (Transportation, etc.) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



Continued..!!





Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/hot-runners-market-101652





Browse Related Report:

Bearings Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Ball Bearing, Roller Bearing), By Application (Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Aerospace, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Chillers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Screw Chillers, Scroll Chillers, Centrifugal Chillers, and Others), By Application (Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Food and Beverages, Plastics, Rubber, Medical, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Countertop Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material Type (Natural Stone, Engineered Stone, Concrete, Solid Surfaces, Plastic Laminate, Ceramic, Wood), By End-User (Residential, Commercial) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Injection Molding Machine Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Plastic, Metal, Rubber, Ceramic, Others), By Machine Type (Electric, Hydraulic, and Hybrid), By Clamping Force (0 - 200 Ton Force, 201 - 500 Ton Force, and Above 500 Ton Force), By End-use Industry (Packaging, Automotive, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Construction, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026

Conveyor Systems Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Roller Conveyors, Flat Belt Conveyors, Wheel Conveyors, Vertical Conveyors & Other), By Location (In-floor Conveyors, On-floor Conveyors & Overhead), By Load (Unit Load & Bulk Load), By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Supply chain & Logistics, Manufacturing, Mining & Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

US :+1-424-253-0390

UK :+44-2071-939123

APAC :+91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Website: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.