Fuel Cards in Europe, Northern Markets 2018: Market and competitor data and insights into the commercial fuel card sector

Summary "Fuel Cards in Europe, Northern Markets 2018", is invaluable for issuers of fleet cards, fuel retailers, fleet leasing companies and other suppliers to the sector.

Based on research with issuers and fuel retailers it provides commercial (B2B) fuel card volume (split by fleet and CRT), value and market share forecasts to 2022, key data on independent and oil company card issuers and an analysis of fuel card competition in Northern Europe.



Foreign fleets will make up 10.3% of fuel card volumes sold in Northern Europe in 2021, as Central and Eastern European commercial fleets undercut and take business from domestic operators.



- The total number of service stations in Denmark decreased by 0.3% in 2017, bringing the total to 2,013 service stations.

- Fuel card volumes will account for 32.9% of total fuel sold in Finland in 2022 , as it increases annually between 2018 and 2022. Total fleet card volumes rose by 6.1% in 2017 to reach 680.8 million liters.

- Q8/OK-Q8 remained the Swedish fuel card market leader as it retained its market share, accounting for 27% in 2017. Clients were drawn to its large domestic service station network, which covers 24.5% of the market and has a large unmanned network.



- Plan effective market entry strategies by uncovering current and future volumes and values of the Northern European Europe fuel card markets. Assess whether you should increase network acceptance of your card and identify potential new merchants by uncovering the position of competitors.

- Whether you are an issuer, a processor, a leasing company or a fuel retailer, make informed pitches to partners by understanding their business. Enhance fuel sales at your service stations by identifying which fuel cards you should accept based on their market shares and network acceptance.

- Plan your regional strategy by understanding the Northern European markets, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden

