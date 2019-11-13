Fuel Cards in Europe, Western Markets 2018: Market and competitor data and insights into the commercial fuel card sector

Summary "Fuel Cards in Europe, Western Markets 2018", is invaluable for issuers of fleet cards, fuel retailers, fleet leasing companies and other suppliers to the sector.

Based on research with issuers and fuel retailers it provides commercial (B2B) fuel card volume (split by fleet and CRT), value and market share forecasts to 2022, key data on independent and oil company card issuers and an analysis of fuel card competition in Western Europe.



Over the next five years there will be a significant increase in demand for fuel cards across Western Europe as export levels rise across the region.



- The total number of service stations in Austria decreased by 2.4% in 2017 and by 1.2% for the period of 2013-2017. A total of 2,608 service stations were operational at the end of 2017. Fuel card volumes will account for 45.3% of total fuel sold in Belgium in 2022, with annual increases between 2018 and 2022. Total fleet card volume declined by 0.6% in 2017 to 480 million liters. This was the first fall since 2013.

- Shell remained the fuel card market leader in Luxembourg as it maintained its market share in 2017, accounting for a 21.3% share. Clients were drawn to its wide range of card services. The total number of service stations in the Netherlands decreased by 2.3% in 2017, totaling 3,436 service stations. Fuel card volume will account for 36.8% of total fuel sold in Slovenia in 2022, increasing from 34.5% in 2017. Total fleet card volumes rose by 2.7% in 2017, to total 801.2 million liters, continuing the upward trend started in 2016.



- Plan effective market entry strategies by uncovering current and future volumes and values of the Western European fuel card markets. Assess whether you should increase network acceptance of your card and identify potential new merchants by uncovering the position of competitors.

- Whether you are an issuer, a processor, a leasing company or a fuel retailer, make informed pitches to partners by understanding their business. Enhance fuel sales at your service stations by identifying which fuel cards you should accept based on their market shares and network acceptance.

- Plan your regional strategy by understanding the Western European markets, Austria, Belgium, Ireland, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, Slovenia, Switzerland

