Fuel Cards in Europe, Eastern Markets 2018: Market and competitor data and insights into the commercial fuel card sector

Demand for fuel cards from fleets will rise over the next five years as they attempt to reduce transport costs due to heightened competition across Eastern Europe.



- The total number of service stations in the Czech Republic decreased by 1.2% in 2017, making for a total of 3,556 that year. Fuel card volume will account for 40.3% of total fuel sold in Estonia in 2022, as it increases annually between 2018 and 2022.

- Total fleet card volumes increased by 4.7% in 2017 to total 421.7 million liters after rising 6.6% in 2016. Viada is the largest fuel card operator in Lithuania, after purchasing previous market leader LUKOIL’s whole retail operation in the country, with a 22.5% share of fuel card volumes sold in 2017.

- This is because commercial vehicles are drawn to its large domestic card acceptance network compared to its competitors. The total number of service stations in Poland decreased by 1.1% in 2017, bringing the total to 6,535 service stations. Fuel card volumes will account for 24.5% of total fuel sold in Romania in 2022, as it increases annually between 2018 and 2022. Slovnaft (MOL) remained the Slovakian fuel card market leader, commanding a 37% market share. Its market share increased in 2017, as clients were drawn to its large domestic service station and motorway network.



- Plan effective market entry strategies by uncovering current and future volumes and values of the Eastern European Europe fuel card markets. Assess whether you should increase network acceptance of your card and identify potential new merchants by uncovering the position of competitors.

- Whether you are an issuer, a processor, a leasing company or a fuel retailer, make informed pitches to partners by understanding their business. Enhance fuel sales at your service stations by identifying which fuel cards you should accept based on their market shares and network acceptance.

- Plan your regional strategy by understanding the Eastern European markets, Poland, Romania, Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Lithuania and Estonia.

